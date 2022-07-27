One Beeville resident brought an impassioned speech to the Beeville City Council regarding an upsetting experience she previously had. This statement occurred during the public comment portion of the regular City Council meeting on July 12.
Donna Richmond has been bringing the Tour de Honey to Beeville for nine years. During the planning stages of the Tour de Honey for 2022, Richmond was promised the usage of the John C. Fulghum Beeville Event Center. However, during the setup for this, she recalled receiving a less than warm reception from the Beeville Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she received a text message six weeks into the planning process informing her that the building had already been reserved and she would not be able to use it after all.
“It was all very troubling to me,” said Richmond. “It was on my heart to make sure that what had happened to me was on the forefront of the city councilman’s minds and in their eyes because they sometimes don’t know what happens once people walk away from there.”
Richmond wished to make sure that the councilors knew what it was like when someone tries to work with the city once they leave the City Council meeting. Richmond’s speech was filled with emotion during the City Council meeting.
Richmond wants nothing more than to be able to work with the city. However, she did not feel right keeping quiet while this happened to her.
“I feel like everything I said was out of a passion for our city, a passion for my event and a passion for our community to grow,” said Richmond. “Yes, I’m angry because I was treated the way that I was.”
In the days following the meeting, Richmond has been working with Mayor Brian Watson, Ward 3 Councilwoman Alexis Bledsoe and City Manager John Benson to fix this issue. She noted that Watson, Benson and Bledsoe have all expressed how unhappy they were that this happened to Richmond. While Richmond is happy to be working with them, she is disappointed that it came to her making a public, burning statement during public comment.
The Tour de Honey will still take place in Beeville thanks to Hattie & Hazel’s, which contacted Richmond on July 13. The event will be hosted out of Hattie & Hazel’s facility.“We will be back downtown and it will be great,” said Richmond. “Unfortunately I had to do what I did, but you know what? When I went to bed that night, I was satisfied with what I had done. I’m not sorry. ... I was not going to sit back and let what happened happen because the potential for it to happen to others was wide open.”
Richmond is happy that action is already being taken to improve the situation.
While the meeting started with Richmond’s fiery speech, it was bookended with a lighthearted moment when City Attorney Frank Warner’s phone went off, announcing a phone call from “Sugar britches,” which caused those in attendance at the meeting to burst into laughter.
In other business, the City Council took action and discussed the following:
• Proclaimed July as Parks & Recreation Month.
• Accepted the HOT Funds Post Funding Report for the previous BAM Fest event held in April 2022. The total expenses for the event was $9,540.48
• Approved a request from the City of Beeville Public Works Department to solicit bids for the 2022 Street Seal Coating Program.
• Approved an agreed order docket with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and payment of $14,000 administrative penalty fine relating to a sanitary sewer main break over Poesta Creek on Feb. 21.
• Tabled a discussion on the city of Beeville Health Inspection Program.
• Tabled a discussion on the selection of a proposal for the city of Beeville’s Health Insurance.
• Approved an ordinance amending the general fund and Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation Sections; and providing supplemental appropriation and/or transfer of $40,700.
• Amended section 6.12 of the city of Beeville employee handbook.
• Tabled action on multiple ordinances to rezone the current secondary and highway business district to second one family dwelling district on 710 South St. Mary’s Street, amend the Beeville Code of Ordinance to add section 56-65 technical review committee, add section 56-67 providing off street parking, loading and stacking regulations and add section 56-68 regulating wireless telecommunication facilities.
• Denied the adoption of a Boards and Commissions Appointment Policy that would limit the number of organization boards on which an appointee can work.
