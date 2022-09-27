What started as a worrying prank call to local law enforcement has ended with one juvenile suspect behind bars.
Notification of the situation went out on Sept. 12 at 1:32 p.m. on the Beeville ISD Facebook page. According to the original statement, Moreno Junior High School went on lockdown after notification was received regarding a potential firearm on campus. While Moreno Junior High went on lockdown, the other BISD campuses went into a secure mode. During this time, students are secured inside the school with all exterior doors locked. Business continued as usual within the secured campuses.
The lockdown was lifted at 2:59 p.m. after it was determined that the call was an alleged prank. According to a statement provided to the parents of students, BISD takes threats such as these seriously and will go above and beyond to ensure the safety of students.
“It is also important to note that Beeville ISD will investigate every threat, with the source of the threat or the person making a prank facing criminal charges and discipline according to the student code of conduct,” the statement read.
According to Beeville ISD Chief of Police Art Gamez, the alleged prank caller has been charged with false alarm for reported emergency, false report inducing an emergency response and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. The false alarm charge is a state jail felony. The remaining charges are misdemeanors.
According to Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning, the student will face disciplinary action. However, no action has been taken as of Sept. 15, as meetings will need to be held to determine the correct course of action.
“In a situation like this, something that caused such a severe disruption of this nature, we are going as far as we are legally able to,” said Fanning. “... It’s something that we are pursuing pretty aggressively and making sure that we make the stance that this will not be tolerated and that is not indicative of the behavior that we expect here in the Beeville Independent School District.”
Fanning noted that the educational environment was disrupted by this prank call. The social and emotional aspect for students and parents were not lost on Fanning.
Multiple agencies responded to the alleged prank call, including Beeville Police Department, the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Angel Care, the FBI and other agencies from outside the county.
“Fortunately for us ... this was a prank and everybody went home. but we don’t treat it as such until we can get all the facts to determine that there is no further threat,” said Gamez.
According to Gamez, a full investigation was made to determine that the call was an alleged prank and not a case of a mistaken threat.
This event comes shortly after a full active shooter drill that Beeville ISD held to prepare for potential active shooter situations. Both Fanning and Gamez were happy with the response from local law enforcement, staff and students.
“They are staying calm in the face of this traumatic situation unfolding. They are doing what they are taught and it makes us happy to see our kids and our staff doing their part,” said Fanning.
Gamez was appreciative to all the emergency services and first responders that arrived on scene.
The alleged prank caller is in juvenile lockup in Sinton.
