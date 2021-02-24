One of four men charged in connection with the 2018 slaying of a Beeville teen could avoid prison time if he testifies against his codefendants.
Quinton Ashton Alsobrook – along with Logan Harvey, Greg Bohac and Cameron Lerma – was charged with murder in connection with the Aug. 1, 2018, fatal shooting of 19-year-old Austin Salinas in the 1500 block of South Adams Street.
Alsobrook, when Bee County District Court convened via Zoom videoconference Feb. 11, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. As part of the deal, Judge Patrick Flanigan of the 156th Judicial District Court, advised Alsobrook that he was waiving his right to a jury trial and that he would be unable to appeal the sentence. Additionally, instead of the 2-20 years in prison that usually goes along with manslaughter – a second-degree felony – Alsobrook would serve 10 years on deferred adjudication probation and a $2,500 fine. This means that if he satisfies the terms, the conviction would not appear on Alsobrook’s criminal record.
However, Flanigan only provisionally accepted the agreement, which is conditional.
“(Alsobrook) is to testify truthfully if he’s called back into court related to this incident,” Flanigan said.
The judge acknowledged that Alsobrook – who joined the videoconference from Sulphur, Louisiana – has been cooperative throughout the investigation. That claim was backed by the defendant’s testimony, when the case’s prosecutor – Assistant District Attorney James Sales – asked questions related to the moments leading up to Salinas’ death.
“How many of the young men outside of the house had a firearm?” Sales asked.
Alsobrook replied, “Just one.”
“Who?” Sales asked.
Without hesitation, Alsobrook said, “Greg Bohac.”
Alsobrook also said he saw Bohac fire the weapon and that the bullet struck Salinas. Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said after Harvey, Bohac, Lerma and Alsobrook were arrested that Salinas suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest and that the teen was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville where he died.
Following the videoconference, Sales said Harvey, Bohac and Lerma are scheduled to be tried on their murder charges March 29. If convicted, each man faces life, or 5-99 years in prison.