McCoy’s Building Supply has announced the appointment of Nathaniel Alvarez as store manager of its Beeville location at 170 West Farm-to-Market 351.
“I am so excited to meet all the people that make Beeville amazing,” said Alvarez.
“Customers can always expect a smile and a helping hand from our team.
“We are here to serve everyone with quality products, service and building supply expertise.”
Alvarez, a native of Pawnee, joined McCoy’s six years ago working in the lumberyard and on the sales floor.
He enrolled in the company’s Management Development Program and served as assistant manager in Beeville, Victoria and Huntsville while he completed his management training.
The Beeville McCoy’s is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays to allow time for family and worship.
Information submitted by MJ Toops, senior marketing communications specialist, McCoy’s Building Supply