The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 has been helping the veterans of Bee County for several years. While the work they have done has slowed down since the soldiers came home, the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 still wish to offer whatever help they can to local veterans.
According to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 President Adela Meredith, the auxiliary still works with veterans to bring them gifts to brighten their day.
“In February we put together Valentine treats and took them to the veterans that are in the nursing homes in Bee County,” said Meredith. “During Easter we do the same thing. We put together treats. ... If we get any phone calls of any needs that they need or require then we go in and we take care of it. We buy them clothes or toiletries or whatever they need. There are times when a veteran is not in the nursing home but they will contact us because they don’t have any food at home. ... Then we donate money for them to buy food.”
According to Meredith, the spouses often go out to the homes of these retired veterans to help clean their yards free of charge.
The auxiliary also gives gifts to veterans on Veterans Day and Christmas Day. Meredith recalls giving mini Christmas trees to the veterans as well.
To Meredith, work with the auxiliary is a labor of love and passion. She joined the auxiliary after her husband Aubrey Meredith died. Aubrey was a medic with the U.S. Army.
“The main reason I’m there is to honor him,” said Adela. “He never asked for anything. He never would join anything. Once in a while I would take him on veterans day when they would hold things at the courthouse. I would take him down there when he started asking to go. Prior to that he didn’t want to go anywhere. He didn’t want to talk about his experiences or anything.”
The auxiliary has held a couple of fundraisers to be capable of paying its bills. Adela has only recently been working with her other officers to give the auxiliary the kickstart it needs. According to Adela, the COVID-19 pandemic halted many of the auxiliary’s plans. However they still did whatever they could to help area veterans.
The remainder of the year will see the auxiliary members raise money for the end of the year.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month. While these meetings are closed to the public, Adela and her Vice President, Patti Shows, urge those interested to apply for membership. Adela can be contacted at 361-362-9161 or emailed at acanda51@yahoo.com. Shows can be contacted at 979-472-0177. Her email address is pshows215@yahoo.com.
To be eligible for membership, a close family member such as a sibling, parent, spouse or child must have served in the U.S. military.
To Adela and the other members of the auxiliary, it is all about the veterans and doing everything they can for them.
The auxiliary accepts donations from those who are interested. To inquire about donations, contact Adela or Shows.
