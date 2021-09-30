Like many of the crises that gripped the country during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of available ammunition seems to be leveling off, according to Americana Arms proprietor Jeff Massengill.
“What we have seen is that ammunition is beginning to become more readily available,” Massengill said during a recent interview.
Massengill, who has owned and operated Americana Arms for more than a decade now, said there were several factors that contributed to the shortages that the industry saw during the pandemic.
The most obvious of those factors was ammunition hoarding, but two other factors also played a key role.
The first of those two was Federal Ammunition purchasing Remington Ammo when the Remington Outdoor Company was split up and sold last September after the company declared bankruptcy.
That merger, Massengill said, created a bottleneck that slowed production of ammunition by the two companies, which are two of the largest producers of ammo in the United States.
The second major factor, Massengill noted, was the lack of imported ammunition on the market. That shortage was created because foreign manufacturers slowed their exports to the United States because of an increased demand in their local markets.
It was a perfect storm to create a shortage on the market.
“It’s kind of like bread at the grocery store,” he said. “If everyone in town went to get a loaf, after the first hour, nothing would be available.
“That’s the same case with ammunition.”
The most difficult ammunition to find came as a surprise to Massengill.
He said that .30-30 rifle ammo has been “nigh to impossible to get.”
“Regular lever action .30-30. The very first centerfire cartridge ever made that used smokeless powder,” he said when asked about the most hard-to-find ammo.
He said that a shortage of that ammunition came as a “surprise” to him because of the relative regularity of the weapon that is used to fire them, saying that there were probably “millions” of the weapons tucked away in homes across the country.
During the height of the shortages, 9mm ammunition, which is arguably the most common caliber used in handguns in the U.S., was also nearly impossible to find.
Now, though, it can be found with regularity again.
“It’s starting to loosen up now,” Massengill said, adding that his shop hasn’t run out of 9mm rounds in a “few weeks.”
However, while ammo is now more readily available on store shelves, the price of that ammo has not returned to pre-pandemic ranges.
“The disappointing factor is that we expected prices to go back to some approximation of the pre-pandemic structure, but since we’ve seen a little bit of inflation, some manufacturers have been – I’m going to be kind and say – forced to raise their prices,” Massengill said.
He said that, at Americana Arms, boxes of ammunition that once sold for between $10 and $12 per box now fetch more than double that.
In the case of one particular ammunition purchase he made, Massengill said his cost went from $8 per box all the way up to $24 per box.
“The price has not recovered,” he added.
