Ammo shelves now empty

BEEVILLE – There have been no fights here. No one grabbing cases of cartridges and emptying the shelves.
But fears of the unknown surrounding COVID-19 are leading many to make their first handgun and rifle purchase over these past few days.
“They are concerned if there continues to be breakdown in services, their safety will be in jeopardy,” said Jeff Massengill, co-owner of Americana Arms.
While there has been no indication that any emergency services will be discontinued, there could be delays when demand exceeds what normal staffing can handle.
But even with this exponential increase in sales, the shelves at their Beeville store aren’t empty. Some rounds remain, primarily in the less popular calibers and hunting cartridges.
“We are busier than we have ever been,” said his wife and co-owner Tammy Casciato.
“We were not expecting this,” he said. “We have always kept a backshop of ammunition.
“When most of the stores in Victoria were out, we continued to have ammo throughout most of the week.”
The last time this occurred was immediately after the Sandy Hook Elementary School incident as some feared sweeping legislation that would limit what citizens could purchase.
“This time, it is about purchasing something to protect their family,” Massengill said.
Neither wanted to fuel the fire of fear as Massengill said, “I feel safe. I think we are doing a lot early to prevent a social breakdown.”
As concern for spreading this virus continues, Massengill said customers aren’t behaving as some have been in other types of stores.
“I have not had anyone come in and say they would take all I had,” Massengill said. “People are getting three or four boxes instead of a case.”
So Massengille and Casciato didn’t want to call this a “run” as other item shortages have been characterized.
“It has been people just coming through,” Massegill said. People are buying a box or two at a time, but the number of people buying those boxes is significantly higher.
That Tuesday morning, a 1,000 rounds of 9mm had arrived at the store.
“It will go out on the shelf and will be there for 20 or 30 minutes,” he said.
Some of this will be priced slightly higher than it was a couple of months ago, but that is because freight charges are higher which means getting the cartridges to the store is more costly.
“We are using our normal markup above whatever we are being charged,” Massengill said. “We are going to try and keep our prices low and keep our customers supplied.
“We started this because we love the sport and believe in the Second Amendment.”
For now, what is on the minds of gun owners is: when will the ammunition come back in stock?
“We are just waiting on freight companies,” Massengill said.
One order is 200,000 rounds of 5.56×45mm, a common round in the popular AR-15 platform, and the same amount in 9mm, a popular pistol cartridge.
“I just got one confirmation on one small order of 10,000 rounds of 9 mm,” he said.
He adds that he keeps a small amount in back for those purchasing new handguns.
“This way someone coming in to purchase a new handgun can buy ammo to go with it,” he said.
