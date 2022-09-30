The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
Holland joined the parade back when it went down Highway 59 due east toward the hospital. He recalls vividly the route the parade took back then.
“They would go through downtown on Saint Mary’s St., go all the way down to Cleveland, take a left on
Cleaveland and take another left on Washington St. and come back up downtown and finish up at the courthouse.”
During that time, the Chamber Parade was not associated with Western Week, recalls Holland. Instead, the parade was part of the Bee County Fair and Hereford’s Associate show. Holland recalls people bringing their canned food and treating it as one big county fair.
While Holland cannot recall how he got started working on the parade, he does recall joining the committe with his friend Ray Mayberry. At that time Harold Finke was the person in charge of the parade.
Certainly some changes have come to the parade in its 83 years. However, the major changes that Holland has seen since his time in 1971 was in theme.
“Used to, it was just saddle up and we had a parade. There were a lot of ranch cowboys coming in from all the ranches ... There were a lot of horses and horse drawn carriages. Then it evolved with the bands. We had a lot of high school bands coming in. Then the floats started coming in.
“The parade here was an opportunity for the businesses themselves, the local businesses, to advertise, to shine, to make themselves known.”
He even recalls politicians joining the parade in large numbers to interact with the community, something Holland expects to have happen this year as well.
To Holland, the parade is something that his family grew up with their entire lives. His daughers, granddaughers, great grandaughters and grandsons all assist with the parade. The other members of the committee also get their families together to help.
“We are all together as a big family. We may not see each other for a whole year but when it comes down to parade time, we are ready to go.”
He even remembers them calling in to see if they would still have a parade during the pandemic.
For Holland, the core of the parade is the families that make it happen.
When it comes to technological advances and reminescign about the parade before cell phones and the internet, Holland could only say “It was hell.” with a chuckle. Technology has made it much easier to coordinate and apply for the parade. While Holland views the early days of the parade as a simpler time, he does not consider it an easier time.
As time passes and younger people join the committee, Holland feels that the parade is in good hands. No matter how much time passes however, the parade remains something that is close to Holland’s heart.
“The celebration of Beeville and Bee County has always been evident at the parade. It’s a celebration of our time. It’s a celebration of our community and it’s a celebratino of our growth. The parade, no matter how big it is, no matter how small it is, it still communicates pride about your community and your area.”
The parade this year is being dedicated to Mary Zander, who played a key role as part of the parade committee.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•