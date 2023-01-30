After organizing one of the largest peaceful marches in history, carefully leading hundreds of thousands of people to assemble in Washington D.C. for one of the most famous speeches in American history, Martin Luther King Jr. cemented his legacy as a voice for equality, immortalized in this enduring line:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
That dream of equality under the sun has been memorialized in Beeville for 30 years now, with the annual Martin Luther King Day March,
gathering of public figures and citizens of all colors and creeds join shoulder to shoulder to make their way from the Beeville Courthouse to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
“Beeville is an extremely diverse community, we’ve got people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, ethnicities, races here,” Mayor Brian Watson, who participated in the march along with Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr, Bee County Judge George Morrill III and other civic leaders, said. “We kind of live in a special place, I feel like, because we really have a small community identity, we know each other on a person-to-person, face-to-face basis. It’s a place that I think is very accepting.”
Schoolchildren from various schools in the area led the march, carrying a banner that displayed King’s name. Members of their family walked behind them, some reflecting on how they were once the children leading the way, many years ago, and now their own children or grandchildren were following in that legacy.
“It’s important because we have to keep (King’s) legacy alive, he’s done a lot for the human race, period,” Martha Stovall, an organizer for the march, from the Lott-Canada Alumni Association, who sponsored it, said. “It’s very important to keep this going.”
Not simply public leaders, but private business staff and workers showed their support as well – a cadre of H.E.B. workers took part in the march, carrying their own banner and wearing distinctive red shirts. According to one of their group, this is something they participate in annually.
“Marches like this I think are super important because it shows the community coming together for what is truly a special event, a special man,” Mayor Watson said. “It’s a good event, it’s great to see everybody here from the community … I think it’s a wonderful continuation of a wonderful city and a wonderful mindset of community and togetherness.” The march ended with a fellowship ceremony at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.