BEEVILLE – City employees will not be getting a $2-per-hour COVID-19 bonus after all.
That is because at the June 9 meeting of the Beeville City Council, City Attorney Frank Warner informed the council that awarding such a bonus actually would be illegal, which forced them to rescind a previous vote to award the bonus.
“I know where you guys are coming from,” Warner said. “Your heart’s in the right place; it’s a good thing. You’ve run into municipal law colliding with state law. It’s a minefield; I think you should rescind it.”
Warner said his research on the matter concluded that state statute allows hazard pay for employees who perform certain dangerous jobs.
However, he said, “There was nothing statutorily that allowed it for municipal employees.”
Warner was not present at the May 26 meeting in which the council voted to award the bonus due to undergoing a medical procedure, so he said he was not aware of the decision to make what would have amounted to an approximately $120,000 expenditure until after the vote had occurred. The bonus would have been applied to hours worked March 15 to May 30.
Warner said there is a state attorney general’s opinion that prohibits such a payment.
Some of the councilmen commented that they had heard of other cities who awarded COVID-19 bonuses to their employees.
“With any proposal, you can find other cities that have done it,” said Councilman Ford Patton. “That doesn’t make it right; let them deal with their problem.”
Councilman Brian Watson said the city could decide in the future to reallocate the funds as a Christmas bonus, which would have to be budgeted ahead of time.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220.