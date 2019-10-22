And then there was one

BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend College board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to name Dr. Justin Hoggard as the lone presidential finalist.
Hoggard currently serves as chief academic officer and dean of instruction at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The board’s decision follows an extensive, nationwide search and interview process.
Trustees received 60 applications from across the United States and even a few foreign countries.
The applications were reviewed, narrowing the list to 11. Those applicants were interviewed and the list narrowed further to four.
“The board felt that it was vital to conduct as broad of a search as possible and to engage thoroughly, as a whole, to identify the right person to serve as the next president of CBC,” said board chair Carroll Lohse. “The board was extremely impressed with both the quantity of applications received and the quality of the candidates who expressed interest in the position.”
The college also solicited opinions from the public, both during a public meeting and online through a digital survey.
During the public meeting in August, only two members spoke — none of them voicing criticism, only hope for the future.
“The president needs to know the value of the performing arts programs, specifically music and drama at the community college, and work to build strong programs in these areas,” Donna Davis said during that meeting.
“These programs help to get the community involved with the college, as well as provide a well-rounded education for the students involved in the programs.”
Ken Nagle encouraged finding a president that could lead the college; as he said, “somebody who knows something about ethics and can make ethical decisions.”
Accounting for the CBC community’s survey responses, the board tailored some of its first-round interview questions to gauge which candidates best fit the needs of not only the college, but the community as a whole, according to a news release.
“CBC is a community college,” Lohse said, “and it is important to the board that the next president work to meet the community’s needs.”
The board invited four finalists to CBC for a series of tours of the main campus in Beeville and the Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton sites and to interview with the board.
Prior to the second-round interviews, the board hosted an employee forum, during which CBC employees were asked to provide input into what they were looking for in the college’s next president.
The feedback received from the faculty and staff who attended the first forum was “especially helpful and an important part of the interview process during the second-round interviews,” Lohse said.
The board then invited the faculty association to moderate a candidate forum with two of the four finalists, with all CBC employees invited to attend, and to provide the board with takeaways from the forum to consider when deliberating the naming of a lone finalist.
“The board recognizes the immense talent CBC has in its faculty and staff, and it was very important to everyone on the board to learn what CBC employees thought after interacting with the finalists for the president position,” said Lohse. “I want to thank the faculty, staff and community for the input and work they contributed to the process.”
Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to name Hoggard as the lone finalist for CBC’s next president.
According to Lohse, “The board worked diligently for more than two months to choose the right person to lead CBC, and I appreciate my fellow board members for their dedication in making sure that the right candidate was selected to be the next president of this college.
“The board feels confident we have done just that in selecting Dr. Hoggard as the lone finalist for CBC’s next president.
“He demonstrated a genuine commitment to CBC’s mission, which is to be a student centered community college committed to delivering superb educational and life-enriching opportunities to its students and the communities it serves.
“The board believes Dr. Hoggard will embrace and enhance the CBC culture of engaging and inspiring students, faculty, staff and the CBC community, and we look forward to working proudly with him in taking this college to new heights.”
Serving in the interim has been Dr. Carry DeAtley, the current vice president of instruction and economic development, who took the position earlier this year while the search for a new college leader was underway.
“The board is infinitely grateful to Dr. DeAtley for her tireless and outstanding service as CBC’s interim president,” Lohse said. “It was no easy task that Dr. DeAtley took on, as she served as interim president and maintained her role as vice president of instruction and economic development.
“She wore these multiple hats with utmost professionalism, dignity and grace. We are confident that Dr. Hoggard and Dr. DeAtley will make a dynamic team, and the board is thrilled to have such talented leaders working together to guide CBC into an even brighter future.”
Hoggard’s employment here is on hold as the board must wait 21 days, a requirement of state law, after this announcement before formerly offering him the position.
If the board votes to offer him the position after that time, he is expected to begin work Nov. 4 as the seventh president of the college.
Educational background
Hoggard was named dean of instruction at Three Rivers College in May 2016, with responsibility over all academic and career education instructional activities.
Hoggard has been employed at Three Rivers College since July 2000 and has the teaching rank of associate professor.
He was initially hired as a faculty member in the social science department teaching history and political science courses. He spent a brief period as the co-advisor to the honors program.
Before becoming the dean of instruction, Hoggard served as the coordinator for the social science department, general education assessment lead faculty and most recently has been the department chair of social sciences and education, Title III grant director and the quality matters coordinator for the college.
Hoggard holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership from William Woods University. He has a specialist in Community College Teaching, emphasis in History; a Master’s degree in History; and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. He resides in Paragould, Arkansas, with his wife, Lori, and their three children.