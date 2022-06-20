Angel Care’s EMT program is celebrating its first EMT graduate from Pettus Secondary School, Celina Pena.
Pena is appreciative of the time and effort she put into earning both her state and national EMT certification.
“It was fun,” said Pena. “I learned a lot of things. I got to do different things and had a lot of opportunities in the ride-abouts.”
According to Pena, this sort of work comes naturally to her. The reason she joined the program in the first place was because she enjoyed helping others. Now that she has her EMT certification, she wishes to become a registered nurse by taking classes at Coastal Bend College.
Roxanne Pena, Celina’s mother, is proud to see her daughter become a certified EMT.
“This is part of what she needs in order to go to the two year RN traditional program,” said Roxanne. “... She’s already got it out of the way.”
According to Gabriel Aleman, the instructor for the program, he has been hosting these classes in Pettus for two years. The class is a total of 364 hours of work, including clinicals and hands on EMT experience. While he had held the class in 2021, due to COVID-19, there were no EMT graduates from that year.
“They’re exposed to the true calls,” said Aleman. “We don’t sugarcoat. If they have to see something traumatic or if they have to do CPR, it’s real life stuff.”
Both Celina and Roxanne are appreciative of Aleman and his efforts in teaching them. One such memory that stood out to them was when he took time out of Sunday to help Celina and the other students prepare for their exam.
“He’s probably one of the best teachers I’ve ever had,” said Celina.
Along with Celina, Aleman is preparing two other students for their exam in June. Students from Pettus ISD and Beeville ISD can start on the program by talking to their counselors. Aleman is already looking into expanding the EMT program to other schools throughout the region.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•