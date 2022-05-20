A baby formula shortage has left many parents searching corners of every store to find what they need to feed their children. However, Angel Care Ambulance Service has now opened its doors to baby formula pickups and dropoffs to help these parents.
“I did notice a lot of moms were helping one another as far as formula,” said Mickie Treviño, the owner of Angel Care. “There is a shortage in our area so I went on ahead and opened up Angel Care as a drop off and pickup location. It’s actually been doing really well. We’ve had a handful of moms drop off while another handful picked up. It’s more of exchanging.”
Treviño seeks a variety of formulas for this service. According to Treviño, some infants only have certain types of formulas that they can take in.
“We’ve noticed that the Enfamil Gentlease is one of the most common ones right now that we are actually looking for and it’s actually really hard to find right now,” she said.
Along with baby formula, Treviño is accepting other infant supplies such as diapers, baby cereal and soft food.
Datasembly, a data collection company based in Vermont, has been gathering data on the shortage. According to a statement the founder and CEO of Datasembly Ben Reich gave to WebMD on May 3, the formula shortage is a result of a combination of inflation, supply chain shortages and recalls. Reich expects this shortage to continue for the time being.
As communities are affected nationwide, places like Angel Care continue to attempt to lighten the burden on families in need.
