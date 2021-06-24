With over 20 calls a day for service and only eight kennels available, Beeville Animal Control officers continue caring for a population who cannot speak for themselves against the odds.
Animal Control Administrator, Lupe Valdez III, and his three officers share more than just a love for animals.
“We’re trying to save their lives,” said Valdez. “It’s not just about issuing warnings and enforcing code. We want to educate the public about the responsibility of caring for their pets.”
Valdez and his officers respond to more than just loose pets on the street and much of their work is behind the scenes in preparation for rescue operations or helping residents with serious issues.
“There are a lot of calls for animal abandonment and cruelty,” he said. “We’ve also had issues with hoarding and those type of calls are not easy. The focus of animal control and shelters has changed over the years.
“We are not dog catchers, and this is not the pound. My officers do so much more than that.”
Although the office only provides services within the city limits, a recently implemented MOU allows them to respond to emergencies in the county.
Valdez and his officers sometimes face challenges trying to respond to multiple calls within a short period of time as well.
“We know we need to respond quickly but sometimes we’re busy taking care of another emergency,” he said. “The public may get upset and think we’re not responding at all, but we are doing our best. We also have traps available if there is a continued issue in your area to help.”
Valdez said their office allows residents to borrow traps free of charge and only require a signed agreement.
“They are mainly used for wildlife like skunks, possums, raccoons and even foxes,” he said.
With summertime around the corner, officers are also preparing for rattlesnake emergencies as well.
“We’d also like to remind the public to be more mindful when popping fireworks around the 4th of July,” said Valdez. “Make sure your pets are secured so they don’t run away if they get scared. If you know your pet gets nervous with loud noises, please consider putting them in a room with the TV on or some music to help them relax.”
Valdez said another recent ordinance he was able to successfully push for was against leaving animals in vehicles unattended. Fines may be up to $500.
“Please don’t take your pets with you if you know you’re going to be busy for an extended amount of time,” he said. “Don’t leave them in the car while you go to the movies or go shopping. It gets extremely hot inside and can kill them.”
To help with the loaded responsibility of coordinating adoptions and rescues, Officer Raquel Martinez was brought on board.
Rescues are often flown out of town, sometimes out of state, to other shelters and groups who want to help with the increasing number of unwanted animals.
“Sometimes it’s frustrating and challenging to find a home for the animals so quickly,” said Martinez. “We don’t have the funds or resources to set up transportation or the testing required sometimes.
“Then on top of the animals that never get claimed, we have a lot of owners surrendering their pets once they realize they can’t take care of them.”
Martinez advises the public to wait and be absolutely sure that they can care for an animal before buying or adopting.
“It’s a lifetime commitment and they are huge responsibilities,” she said. “We see people leave here with puppies then bring that same puppy back as a teen or adult. It’s stressful on the dog to go from a calm, quiet home, to a loud shelter, then a plane to a new home.”
Valdez and Martinez also said the shelter could always use more volunteers.
“The people and businesses around here have always been amazing with donations,” said Valdez. “We have people come and drop off food and toys all the time and we’re very grateful for that. We also appreciate the people who offer to walk the dogs so they can get out for a little bit. The animals benefit from everyone working together and helping.”
For more information call 361-799-9848.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•