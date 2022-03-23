We invite you to join us for our Annual Chamber Banquet held at The Grand on April 28 from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Showcasing ‘Fun Piano’s’ live performance! Get your song requests ready!
Book your sponsorship:
Diamond Sponsor: $1,500 - prime reserved table for 10 in the front row around the Piano Show. Business logo included in the program, event website, and social media, plus dinner and two drink tickets per person.
Bedazzled Sponsor: $1,000 - table reserved for 8. Business logo included in the program, event website, and social media, plus Dinner & 1 drink ticket per person.
Individual Sponsor: $50 - individual tickets (Single seat at designated tables (first come/first served)