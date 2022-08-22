When the inaugural Coaches Meet & Greet first began in 2016, Orlando Vasquez could barely conceive of what it would become. Now, after having held its most recent annual Coaches Meet & Greet, Vasquez could not be more proud of where it came from and how it has gone.
On Aug. 6, at 6 p.m., Vasquez and the Annual Meet & Greet Foundation opened the doors of The Grand in Beeville, allowing the community to meet, and greet, coaches of the community.
In addition to mingling with one another, the Coaches Meet & Greet is also designed to raise funds for Beeville ISD’s athletics program through sponsorships and a live and silent auction.
Initially Vasquez started the Coaches Meet & Greet as a social event in 2016. However, it was during its second year in 2017 that Vasquez started to accept donations. In its first year accepting donations, Vasquez was surprised to learn the event managed to raise a little over $14,000. From the third year onward, Vasquez shifted gears and turned the event into a fundraiser, managing to raise $50,000 in its second year. Now, after skipping a year in 2020 and returning in 2021, the Annual Coaches Meet & Greet managed to raise $75,080.
“The first year, in 2016, we had so many new coaches that were coming into the district that I just put something together to literally meet and greet the coaches out at the county club,” said Vasquez.
Vasquez wanted the community to see the new faces and learn what they coached. The first event had a turnout of 200 people. With an expectation for a larger turnout, Vasquez moved the event to The Grand. Vasquez recalled close to 300 people attending the second year.
The money that Vasquez raises through this foundation goes toward the purchase of equipment for Beeville ISD’s athletics program. This includes shoulder pads, weights, tennis rackets and more. In addition, the organization also purchases medical equipment as well.
“Nearly all the funds that we use, we use to purchase equipment,” said Vasquez. “We try not to use money for uniforms. We believe that the school should do that. ... We’ve changed the process to where any head coach of that particular sport can ask for an application. ... they fill it out. They tell us the number of students that it will help. They will tell us what they want to purchase. ... I will review it and send it to my committee and normally within 24 hours they have an answer. If the answer is yes then they also have a check.”
Vasquez is proud and thankful to the community and sponsors that make this possible year after year, noting that this entire endeavor would be impossible without their help and generosity.
Vasquez said that Beeville is a town that loves its sports and loves its players.
“In four years, we’ve done $186,000 in grants,” said Vasquez. “That’s pretty substantial, especially in a community our size.”
The coaches are also greatly appreciative of the amount of help they receive from the community. Out of town visitors comment that they have never seen something like the Coaches Meet & Greet event.
While Vasquez wraps up another year on the Coaches Meet & Greet, he looks back with pride in both the event and the community regarding the assistance they have provided.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•