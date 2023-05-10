Taxpayers in Bee County will soon receive notices of proposed values for 2023. The appraisal district plans to mail the notices May 12. Taxpayers will have until June 12 to file an appeal. A notice of protest form will be included in the paperwork to be mailed or the taxpayer may file an appeal online using the appraisal district website.
Sales data continues to show higher values for homes, land, and commercial property in Bee County and the appraisal district is required by the state constitution and laws to be at or near the selling prices of properties. Major adjustments are being made to manufactured housing this year because the schedules had not been updated for some time and recent sales showed prices well above local appraised values.
“We have seen dramatic increases in sales of homes and land for the past three years, and are required by law to be within 5% of state assigned values in order for the local schools to receive full state funding,” said Richard Petree, Interim Chief Appraiser. “The increases in value are pretty dramatic,” he said, “and I know that our citizens will want answers on what we are proposing.” “Even though values increased last year, we must increase them again to ensure that local schools comply with law and get full funding from the Texas Education Agency. Beeville ISD came close to losing several hundred thousand dollars last year before a successful appeal was filed, but that appeal cost the school district money, and we want to avoid that this year,” said Petree.
“There is some good news for local taxpayers,” he continued. “Persons with a homestead exemption are limited to a 10% increase in taxable value from the prior year, and that will help to restrict major increases for homeowners. Also, for homesteaded properties whose owners are over 65 or disabled, school and county taxes are capped so nothing will change for them on those taxes, regardless of the value changes.” Also, a hopeful change in law is being debated by the State Legislature with a likely increase in the school homestead exemption to $70,000 and an increase in the over-65 exemption amount to $30,000. Those potential changes will ameliorate the proposed market value increases.
After the notice of value is received, taxpayers may file their protest if they feel they could not sell their property for its proposed value. Appraisers will look at taxpayer evidence to see if it warrants a reduction. Good types of evidence to provide include a recent closing statement when the property was sold, a recent fee appraisal for refinancing or purchase, pictures of interior issues that would impact the potential sale, estimates of repairs needed, or any other information that would impact the value of a property. If an informal discuss does not result in an agreement on the value, the taxpayer can move on to a formal appeal before the Appraisal Review Board, a group of local citizens appointed by the district judge to hear appeals.
Petree summarized, “We are not trying to get more taxes. Tax rates are required to be adjusted downward as values increase. We simply want to abide by state law and ensure that local schools get full state funding. We will be happy to discuss values with our taxpayers and make appropriate adjustments.
Appointments can be made by calling the appraisal district at 361-358-0193 or in person at the appraisal district office at 401 Washington in Beeville.