Several area counties are among those listed as natural disaster areas by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
Primary counties in the area eligible for the loans include: Bee, Karnes and Live Oak counties.
Contiguous counties also eligible include: Goliad, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Submitted by USDA Farm Service Agency