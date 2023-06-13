Tryne Mengers knows by his watch that it’s only 5:30 p.m., yet the sun is setting, darkness is coming in and there’s still work to be done on his farm. How can it be that there’s not enough time in the day?
“It just gives us too much time of darkness during our working time,” said Mengers. “We could get an extra hour of work each day if we didn’t have to do that. … I would rather our farm operate everything as much during the daylight as possible. You start running at night and things tend to happen and things tend to break more.”
Daylight Savings Time has been observed on and off for almost a century. However, agricultural workers throughout the nation and in San Patricio feel it is time for a change.
A clock shift may seem like only a slight inconvenience, but to some area farmers, it can be a big burden. While current laws allow a state to opt out of daylight savings time, keeping the clock the way it is in the wintertime, many agricultural workers would rather see the clocks locked during the hours set in the spring, something that is impossible under current legislation.
Aislynn Campbell, the founder of GROW Local South Texas, would like to see the clocks locked the way they are now, instead of falling back in November.
“It messes up our natural, internal clocks,” said Campbell. “I’m like a chicken, I wake up with my chickens and I go to sleep when my chickens go to sleep. When it’s only 6:30 p.m. when it gets dark, well that doesn’t make much sense. When the summertime comes and the daylight stretches out and it’s 9 p.m., it really affects the hours. … it affects a lot of things. It affects our general health and it affects our economic abilities to do different types of business models and do things around here. It affects the general wellness of community activities during the fall and winter time.”
To Campbell, DST is antiquated and needs to be done away with.
Robin Smith, the owner of R&L Smith Farms in Sinton, feels that Daylight Savings Time is “ridiculous.”
“It was first started for the war, World War II so we’re way past that,” said Smith. “So why are we still doing it?”
For Smith, the twice yearly change of the clock is a major inconvenience for her and her animals. She feels the federal government does not understand what the agricultural worker goes through.
“It’s ridiculous,” said Smith. “I hate switching the clocks. It’s spring up, fall back, then spring up, fall back. … We are up at the crack of dawn as soon as it’s daylight. When you change the clocks, it’s not daylight until like 7:30 a.m.. When that sun hits at 7:30 a.m. here in South Texas, it is brutal. … You’re making me wait until 7:30 a.m. and I gotta get crap done. I don’t want to be working late in the morning and late into the evening. Please just give me a regular damn daylight time.”
CEO of the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association, Jeff Nunley, has a differing opinion from other producers. While he does not have a negative impact in his field due to the time shift, he did note that it could have a negative effect on different industries such as airlines, who have to change their flight schedules.
“It wouldn’t have that much impact on me either way,” said Nunley. “... think about if you were doing payroll for shift workers or if you were trying to manage airline schedules and those kinds of things. I can see where that would be a huge problem but in agriculture … we could go without a watch.”
Canada has similar DST laws. According to a study conducted by the medical journal “Neurology” that analyzed 30,000 Canadian adults during the November time shift, those studied say a 115% increase in difficulty falling asleep, 102% increase in excessive daytime tiredness and hypersomnia, a 64% increase in difficulty staying asleep and a 34% increase in sleep dissatisfaction.
Last year, the United States Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would have abolished Daylight Savings Time, keeping the spring hours throughout the year. This bill died on the House floor. This year, Florida Senator Marco Rubio has reintroduced the bill to be considered by the federal legislature.
While the Texas government has not given a stance on Daylight Savings Time, several states have considered permanent change, including Colorado, Florida, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.