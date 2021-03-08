Area firefighters learning to shine in golden hour

The first 60 minutes after experiencing a physical trauma often are the most defining moments in determining the course of a patient’s recovery, which is why that time period is referred to as the “golden hour.” It is the time when critical decisions must be made and life-saving measures must be taken.
However, in mostly rural Bee County, geography and distance often mean much of that first hour involves emergency medical technicians traveling to the patient. This is why Gabriel Aleman of Angel Care Ambulance Services teamed up with family practice physician Dr. Joe Larakers to work toward a solution.
The two are working with the county’s seven volunteer fire departments to help each of them become first responder organizations, Once certified, members of each of the fire departments would respond to medical emergencies throughout the county, where they would stabilize patients until emergency medical technicians arrive.
“A first responder organization is an organization that can only provide patient care and cannot transport a patient,” Aleman said. “It’s very convenient for us to get these departments certified. They’re already used to responding to fires and they all have pagers.”
The first responders could drastically reduce the amount of time it takes for patients to begin receiving care. For instance, he said, it can take as long as 30-45 minutes for an ambulance to make the trip from Beeville to Pawnee or Papalote. In that amount of time, a first responder could be administering oxygen or dispatching a helicopter to transport a critical patient to a trauma center.
“This is something we have been trying to do for 10-plus years,” Aleman said.
Larakers, who will serve as the medical director for each of the first responder groups, said it is his job to set protocols to allow the personnel to take practical measures in the field, “the same things you would expect from common, good Samaritans.”
The members from each of the fire departments who will serve as first responders will undergo two months of training via classes taught two nights each week, Aleman said. First responder organizations are governed by the provisions of Section 157.14 of the Texas Administrative Code.