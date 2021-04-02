The Coastal Bend Community Foundation has announced the awarding of its Food Pantry Special Grant totaling $200,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank ($186,511.08) and Food Bank of the Golden Crescent ($13,488.92) for the benefit of area food pantries in CBCF’s seven county service area.
Those counties are Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio and Refugio.
The Food Banks will allocate the $200,000 among 84 organizations – 65 food pantries and 19 mobile food pantries. The special grants will be prorated by county and based upon the number of individuals served in 2020.
Last year these pantries served a total of 313,105 individuals in the seven counties. Each pantry will have a credit at the Food Banks from which they can draw through Aug. 31.
Since inception of the Food Pantry grant in 2018, a total of $730,000 has been granted by the Foundation; $688,692 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank for pantries in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, and San Patricio counties and $41,308 to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent for pantries in Refugio County.
“This special grant will be of great assistance, providing food to thousands of Coastal Bend residents, especially those who continue to be impacted by the pandemic” said Karen Selim, Coastal Bend Community Foundation President and CEO.