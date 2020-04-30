Area shops given chance to reopen with curbside delivery

BEEVILLE – There are signs of life once again at businesses in South Texas now that Gov. Greg Abbott has relaxed some of the earlier restrictions of the state’s ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
Under Abbott’s April 17 executive order, non-essential retail establishments were allowed to reopen April 24 and provide services through pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to the customer’s doorstep.
Tony Kutach, owner of The Ivy Vine in downtown Goliad, was grateful to be able to reopen this past weekend after six weeks of being closed.
With curbside only – he would do deliveries if necessary — he was posting as many items to social media as possible so that people could see what they had for sale.
He isn’t sure when the store will fully open its doors again to the public but is paying close attention to the governor’s announcements for the news — much like the other business downtown.
“There is nothing we can do so no need to get worked up about it,” he said.
But some merchants will not be making any changes for the time being. The status quo will remain for Beeville’s downtown men’s boutique shop, Bethune and Son, according to its proprietor.
“Bethune and Son will remain by appointment only until a time comes where there are fewer restrictions on the retail side of things,” said store owner Kenneth Bethune.
Bethune said the choice to remain in the “by appointment only” mode came down to a matter of economics.
“It’s a low volume store anyway. We have an online presence, so we can sell all the stuff we need to sell,” he said. “... At this point, we just can’t justify having someone there. It would just be too much wages and not enough business.”
Bethune’s other downtown business, Coastal Bend Distilling Co., will also stick to its status quo.
“The distillery will remain open from 12-5 p.m. for bottle sales and hand sanitizer sales as we have been.”
Creative Printing has been at its location across from Three Rivers City Hall since 2013, but Missy Herring started the company in 2005. As an essential business, they were only able to provide those services considered essential but not all of there normal work.
“It’s definitely been a struggle to pay bills, rent and sales tax,” she said.
Missy’s daughter, Leah Herring, first mentioned making COVID-19 protection masks after learning a hospital in San Antonio was in need.
“She’s the one who wanted to make some to donate to the hospital,” Missy said. “Then, we started making some for the community.”
Missy said they have made over 3,000 masks for sale thus far, but have donated 2,000 masks as well.
Two businesses that are mainstays in Refugio County — 77 Outfitters (which includes the High Falutin’ boutique as well as men’s apparel and some sporting goods) and Greenhouse Cleaners, both of which are owned by Ken and Debra Moore — opened their doors to customers on Friday, April 24 (77 Outfitters) and Monday, April 27 (the cleaners).
“We officially opened Friday,” Debra Moore said. “Per Gov. Abbott, we are calling it ‘grab and go.’” Customers are encouraged to visit the store’s website, www.high-falutin.com, and select items online which they can then pick up in the store.
“We will bring items out to customers in their cars or they can come into the store,” Moore said, adding that employees will work to make sure they protect everyone’s safety by wearing masks and sanitizing things.
Greenhouse Cleaners, meanwhile, resumed its regular hours on April 27.
Greenhouse Cleaners, like other dry cleaning businesses statewide, was ruled an essential business and could have remained open. But Moore said she and her husband decided to temporarily close the business in order to focus on safety first.
“Technically (the cleaners) could have been open this whole time but we opted to close for the safety of our employees and ourselves, she said. “We have elderly parents and also children, and we wanted to make sure we kept them safe.
“My next prayer is that people will shop local. It’s one thing to be open, but we hope people will come shop with us. We will take every precaution for our customers. They can also call us and make an appointment to schedule a private shopping time. They can do that by calling the store, messaging us on Facebook or emailing us on our website, highfalutin.com.”