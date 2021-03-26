The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced that 609 students have been listed on the Fall 2020 Provost’s Honor Roll.
In conjunction with this, 678 students were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2020.
Listed are the following area students:
Provost’s Honor Roll
Natalie Bettes of Runge
Dean’s Honor Roll
David Smith of Beeville
To receive recognition on the Provost’s Honor Roll, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average (GPA) or better on a 4.0 scale.
To receive recognition on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must achieve a 3.5 – 3.849 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.