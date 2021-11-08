Active cases of COVID-19 have fallen through much of the Coastal Bend, with Bee County’s estimated case count down under 50.
An estimated number of 42 individuals have the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on Oct. 27. A lower number of estimated active cases has dropped through much of the area, including low numbers in Goliad County (24), Refugio County (five), and Karnes County (47). Refugio County’s October drop has been substantial, as the area had been dealing with over 100 estimated active cases in prior months.
Higher estimated active case counts are still found in Live Oak County (164), San Patricio County (121) and Corpus Christi hub Nueces County (741).
The falling of case counts is a positive sign as the winter months approach, as is the county’s increased vaccination rate from the virus. According to a database compiled by the Rochester (New York) Democrat & Chronicle, which takes in data from local and area health officials, Bee County has 44.28% of its population fully vaccinated (14,475 residents). A number of 16,951 (51.85% of the county) have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Texas as a whole has seen tremendous progress in vaccinations, as Democrat & Chronicle is now showing that 55.25% of Texans are fully vaccinated. Over 17 million Texans have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, boosting the number to 63.56% of state population.
