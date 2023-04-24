Sixty years have passed since Florine (Flo) Winkler decided to join the Ladies Auxiliary of Beeville Fire Department. Back in 1963, two of her dear friends, Helen Morris and Madge Borchers, were already active in the organization and had been recruiting her for quite some time. Flo’s husband, James F. Winkler, was a federal firefighter and was also a member of the Beeville Fire Department so Flo decided to join her friends in supporting their husbands’ dedication to serving the community so on April 1, 1963 she became an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary, and to this day she remains an active member, having just celebrated 60 years of service to the organization, the fire department and the local community.
Flo and Jimmy Winkler married in October of 1957, the same time he joined the Beeville Fire Department where he faithfully served until he retired in 1990 after 33 years of service. They raised their two children in Beeville, Becky Winkler Schwenke and Jeff Winkler, and he also served in the Beeville Fire Department from 1979 to 1982. Flo continued to serve well after her husband’s retirement in 1990 and even so after his passing in 2001 as she still does to this day.
Flo recalls over the years having served in every officer position at least once, stating, “I even served as President” with a proud smile. Recanting some memories, she cheerfully spoke of being on the ladies’ pumper racing team that would compete at district and state conventions. “I pulled hose”, she said, meaning that she would be on the back platform of the firetruck and when the starting shot fired she would grab the end of the hose that lay atop the truck, pick up the nozzle while simultaneously jumping off the truck and run pulling the hose its full length then attach the nozzle and wait for water, all the while being timed for the competition. She also recalled a special memory when she and Jimmy traveled to Longview for a state fire convention along with Buddy and Jane Hardy, John and Ruth Kircher and Pat and Peggy Kelly.
One of the responsibilities of the Ladies Auxiliary is to prepare the meal for the monthly business meetings of the fire department and Flo was a dedicated hostess for these meals, helping prepare the food in the small kitchen at the fire station that was housed in the old city hall building across from the courthouse where the parking lot for the post office is now. While she remains active in the Auxiliary, Flo has stepped back from cooking allowing the younger members to take on that responsibility, especially since the kitchen is now located on the second floor of the current station but, she continues to support the organization and all of its efforts in any other way possible. The Ladies Auxiliary recognized Flo this past Monday evening at their regular monthly meeting and she will be awarded her 60-year service pin at the annual awards banquet that is held in December. All members of the Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Beeville Fire Department wish to congratulate Flo on this milestone and thank her for her dedication and service over the past 60 years.