Women educators throughout the Coastal Bend were honored as Women’s History Month draws to a close. Education Service Center Region 2 held its third annual Outstanding Women in Education Award banquet and honored women from throughout its region on March 29. Districts included Gregory-Portland, Sinton, Taft, Odem, Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus ISDs.
Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, the executive director for ESCR2, was excited and delighted to have so many women honored that evening.
“Three years ago, we started with 10 women,” said Zendejas. “Last year we had 34 and this year we had 54. I see that number growing. We try not to be long winded but rather to the point. We honor the women and move forward and I think the school districts appreciate that.”
Zendejas hopes that other service centers in Texas will follow ESCR2’s example and honor its women in education.
Zendejas expects the fourth annual banquet to be even larger. As the day for the event drew closer, she noted that close to 80 extra attendees RSVPed to the event. She also hopes to invite different organizations from throughout the Coastal Bend as sponsors and guests.
“Today we celebrate the contributions women have made to the field of education,” said Zendejas. “… In this room you have 54 women that have made significant contributions to improve the lives of children in their numerous roles. We will honor board members, superintendents, cafeteria workers, administrators, teachers and volunteers. … You make the world a better place for all.”
The honorees and their superintendents were proud of their achievements. G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos noted that she felt nothing but pride for the honorees from her district.
Odem-Edroy ISD honorees included
• Janie Luna, Odem-Edroy ISD food service director
• Nora Romero, Odem-Edroy ISD 1st grade teacher
Pettus honorees included:
• Karen Perkins, Pettus ISD substitute teacher and volunteer
Sinton ISD honorees included
• Lori Trevino, Sinton ISD elementary principal
• Eilene Troup, Sinton ISD school and community relations coordinator
Skidmore-Tynan honorees included:
• Dr. Stephanie Ashworth, S-TISD assistant superintendent
• Robin Moore, S-TISD business manager
Taft ISD honorees included:
• Ivonne Banda, Taft ISD executive director of business
• Angelita Lopez, Taft ISD assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction
ESCR2 is already hard at work preparing for next years awards banquet