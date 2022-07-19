Gil Arizmendi continued a family history of working in law enforcement when he was sworn in as a patrolman for the Beeville Police Department on July 5.
Arizmendi is the son of Bee County Pct. 2 Constable Mickie Treviño. Additionally, his stepfather, Ryan Treviño, is a captain at the Beeville ISD Police Department.
Both Ryan and Mickie were major influences on Arizmendi’s life and motivated him to become a police officer.
“Both of them, they make a huge impact in the community here in Beeville,” said Arizmendi. “They are both very well known. My mom has done a lot. ... Ryan himself was a peace officer at first for the Beeville Police Department. ... Actually as a new hire for patrolman, I ended up taking over Ryan’s patrol badge. I’m 521 and Ryan was first assigned 521 as well.”
According to Arizmendi, being able to carry on Ryan’s badge number is something that means the world to him.
“My personal father, he left me, and Ryan stepped up and started to guide me and my younger brothers,” said Arizmendi. “Now I’m following in his footsteps along with his badge number, knowing that that badge number belonged to a very well respected officer.”
Along with Ryan and Mickie, Arizmendi views Gabriel Aleman, the co-owner of Angel Care Ambulance, as a role model. He recalls that Aleman stepped up to become one of his father figures during his life.
Arizmendi graduated from the Del Mar Regional Police Academy. During the six months that he spent training to be a police officer, Arizmendi learned a multitude of things that rapidly matured him.
“It’s a lot to take on,” said Arizmendi. “There’s a lot of material. ... A lot of people might think that during the academy you’re doing a lot of running and gunnin, but actually we are doing a lot more bookwork, dealing with crisis intervention training and trying to learn how to deal with people that have mental disabilities.”
Arizmendi stated that hands-on gun training and driving courses were also part of his curriculum. Cadets were also pepper sprayed and tazed so they would know how that feels.
While the academy was tough at times for Arizmendi, he quickly developed good study habits. Arizmendi views the academy as a time that allowed him to rapidly mature.
To Arizmendi, being a police officer means protecting innocent people who cannot protect themselves from certain acts of violence.
“There’s a lot of people that can’t even speak for themselves because of how restricted they are and how violent things can get,” said Arizmendi. “I’m willing to throw myself out in front of that violence and defend them while they can’t.”
Arizmendi also wishes to be a role model to the children in the Beeville community and make sure he is a good influence on the lives of these children.
Arizmendi is in this career for the long haul. When he looks to his future, he still sees himself as a police officer.
“I hope that people will remember me as officer Arizmendi and will have the same impact that my mom has had on everyone here in Beeville,” said Arizmendi.
Mickie and Ryan said they are both proud of Arizmendi and what he has managed to do so far. They have both seen tremendous growth in his time at the academy and are looking forward to seeing what he will do next.
