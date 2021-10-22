A motion that Bee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt called a “dramatic” effect for “a lot of people” in the area was enacted this past week.
At the Oct. 12 meeting of the county’s commissioners court, the court approved of several items on its American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 project list. The approved items were the first of many projects the court will be handling through the ARP, which gave the county a figure of $6,235,369 in May via the United States Treasury.
Before the unveiling of projects, DeWitt took time to speak on the ARP process, which began with the forming of an ARP-related committee. The committee, which included DeWitt and Pct. 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney, has been working with grant administrator services to come up with feasible plans for ARP funds. All projects used with ARP funding must be completed by Dec. 2024, with the bill on projects not done by that time put onto the county.
The “top priority” project with the funding, DeWitt said, was to “recognize” county employees with a premium pay package totaling $800,000. The premium pay is to cover hazardous conditions county employees undertook during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the ARP is directed towards helping counties gain some normalcy after the height of the virus’ wrath.
The $800,000 will be broken down into $4,500 increments for each county employee, along with an additional $500 for frontline workers.
Another approved pay-related plan is a $42,000 sum of COVID-19 mitigation pay for the county’s pandemic coordinator, Mitigation Specialist Mike Willow.
Moving on to physical projects, the county approved the use of $87,000 to be used for a fully-equipped vehicle for county emergency management services. DeWitt noted that there may be a less expensive option to perform similar tasks as the $87,000 vehicle.
For the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Bee County Jail, a motion approved will give the sheriff’s office 15 new laptops, totaling $114,000. Also approved was body scanner technology, with temperature-checking function, for both the BCSO and the jail.
“You have to ensure that the person that is entering the jail cell is not carrying any type of contraband on their person ... the body scanner will take care of that and possibly save lives, and a lot of headaches,” DeWitt said.
The BCSO was also approved for an equipped SUV-type vehicle, with $198,000 in funds set aside for purchasing.
With those motions approved, other ARP-related items were broached by the court as potential add-ons. First, the county will further look into a reimbursement for lost revenue for the county, pending auditor work on finding the proper amount.
“(The ARP) will repay for funds that we lost, revenue that we lost, during the pandemic ... that money will be coming back to Bee County, we don’t have a firm number yet. If it’s $1, we’ll get $1 back, but I know it’ll be more than that,” DeWitt said.
Another financial-related matter put on hold is a potential $100 payment incentive for county residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines. DeWitt stated that this part of the ARP plan will also need further discussion.
“The thing you get into is, (people saying) ‘I’ve had three shots, can I get $300?’ ... it’s on the (project) list, but it’s way down.”
Two pending physical projects are a storage tank for the Skidmore Water Supply District, as well a reflective glass for the county clerk’s office. The storage tank project would cost $450,000, and is pending on bids to “make sure it’s done properly.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•