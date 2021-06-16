Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department
The Beeville Police Department made 17 arrests from May 23-31:
• David Villagran, 43, was arrested on May 23, on a charge of public intoxication.
• Alicia Alvarez, 30, was arrested on May 24, on a charge for motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and Bee County warrant for evading arrest or detention.
• Santiago Rios, 38, was arrested on May 24, for a Bee County warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Jordan Perez, 31, was arrested on May 25, for a warrant for criminal trespass.
• Anthony Perez, 52, was arrested on May 25, for a TDCJ warrant.
• Joshua Maisel, 40, was arrested on May 25, was arrested for a TDCJ warrant, violating parole.
• Devion Martinez, 23, was arrested on May 26, for warrants for criminal mischief and evading arrest and a charge of resisting arrest or search or transport.
• Angela Ruschelli, 62, was arrested on May 27, for a TDCJ warrant, parole violation.
• Joshua Rodriguez, 36, was arrested on May 27, for warrants for indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault with a child.
• Eloy Martinez, 45, was arrested on May 27, for warrants for failure to yield at stop or intersection, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility, and a Bee County warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
• Jessica Garza, 38, was arrested on May 28, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Valerie Longoria, 37, was arrested on May 28, on a charge of public intoxication.
• San Martin Esparza, 55, was arrested on May 29, for a TDCJ warrant.
• Billy Joe White, 29, was arrested on a TDCJ warrant.
• Miguel Suniga, 47, was arrested on May 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Valerie Jones, 36, was arrested on May 31, on charges of assault by contact, family violence and public intoxication.
• David Lummos, 38, was arrested on May 31, for warrants for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Bee County Sheriff’s Office
The following list shows nine arrests made by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office from May 17-25 that resulted in current incarceration only:
• Agustin Fregoso was arrested on May 17 for a charge of cruelty to livestock animals.
• Louis Turcotte was arrested on May 17 for a charge of evading arrest, detention with vehicle.
• Joe Dominguez was arrested on May 19 for a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
• James Baker was arrested on May 20 for a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
• Johnny Perez was arrested on May 21 for a charge of sexual abuse of a child, continuous, victim under 14.
• Rolando Arzola was arrested on May 24 for warrants for robbery and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
• Alicia Alvarez-Garcia was arrested on May 24 for a warrant for evading arrest, detention and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Nieves Gonzales was arrested on May 24 for a warrant for obstructing governmental operational.
• Jordan Perez was arrested on May 25 for a warrant for criminal trespass.
Reports received from the Beeville Police Department and Bee County Sheriff’s Office