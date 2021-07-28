Arrest Report

The Beeville Police Department made 14 arrests from July 5 through July 11.
• Joshua Chambers, 27, was arrested on July 5 for a Bee County warrant.
• Dezhmen Gomez, 19, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of criminal mischief (>$100, ≤ $750).
• Rudy Ramirez, 41, was arrested on July 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Rick Martinez, 43, was arrested on July 6 for a Bee County warrant.
• Emily Campos, 41, was arrested on July 6 on charges of terroristic threats, family violence and possession of a controlled substance.
• Valerie Villarreal, 31, was arrested on July 7 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark Villarreal, 23, was arrested on July 7 for Refugio County warrants and charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
• Dustin Wade, 40, was arrested on July 9 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Gabriel Gonzalez, 36, was arrested on July 9 for a Beeville PD warrant.
• Anestacio Gomez, 29, was arrested on July 9 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
• Gilbert Reyes, 37, was arrested on July 10 for a Travis County warrant.
• Thomas Graham, 56, was arrested on July 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Grant Jacobson, 57, was arrested on July 11 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Danny Gonzales, 32, was arrested on July 11 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.