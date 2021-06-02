Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department
• Joshua Dixon, 33, was arrested on May 9, for a Bee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Alfredo Gomez, 34, was arrested on May 9, for a Bee County warrant for motion to revoke, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Juan Chavez, 27, was arrested on May 9, on charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
• Roberto Quiroz, 29, was arrested on May 9, for a warrant for no driver’s license.
• Guadalupe Acosta, 27, was arrested on May 9, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication, warrant for theft, a Bee County warrants for duty on striking structure, theft and evading arrest.
• Maria Vela, 30, was arrested on May 9, for a Wilson County warrant for motion to revoke possession of a controlled substance.
• Willie B. Guiterrez, 32, was arrested on May 10, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Francisco Cano, 41, was arrested on May 11, for charges of evading arrest and a Bee County warrant for tampering with evidence.
• Lewis Luna, 37, was arrested on May 11, for charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Randy Sexton, 45, was arrested on May 12, for an alias capias Bee County warrant for possession of marijuana.
• Cody Vasquez, 25, was arrested on May 14, for charges on burglary of habitation, criminal mischief and unlawful restraint.
• Melissa Trevino, 42, was arrested on May 14, for a pardon and parole warrant.
• William Garcia, 29, was arrested on May 14, for charges of public intoxication.
• Alejandro Flores, 26, was arrested on May 14, for charges on driving while intoxicated.
• Kiuthsa Garcia, 18, was arrested on May 16, for charges of assault by contact, family violence and criminal mischief.
• Pablo Salinas, 20, was arrested on May 16, for charges of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.
• Michael Martinez, 48, was arrested on May 16, for a Bee County warrant got assault causing bodily injury, family violence with previous conviction.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.