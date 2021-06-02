Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department

• Joshua Dixon, 33, was arrested on May 9, for a Bee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Alfredo Gomez, 34, was arrested on May 9, for a Bee County warrant for motion to revoke, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• Juan Chavez, 27, was arrested on May 9, on charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.

• Roberto Quiroz, 29, was arrested on May 9, for a warrant for no driver’s license.

• Guadalupe Acosta, 27, was arrested on May 9, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, public intoxication, warrant for theft, a Bee County warrants for duty on striking structure, theft and evading arrest.

• Maria Vela, 30, was arrested on May 9, for a Wilson County warrant for motion to revoke possession of a controlled substance.

• Willie B. Guiterrez, 32, was arrested on May 10, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Francisco Cano, 41, was arrested on May 11, for charges of evading arrest and  a Bee County warrant for tampering with evidence.

• Lewis Luna, 37, was arrested on May 11, for charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

• Randy Sexton, 45, was arrested on May 12, for an alias capias Bee County warrant for possession of marijuana.

• Cody Vasquez, 25, was arrested on May 14, for charges on burglary of habitation, criminal mischief and unlawful restraint.

• Melissa Trevino, 42, was arrested on May 14, for a pardon and parole warrant.

• William Garcia, 29, was arrested on May 14, for charges of public intoxication.

• Alejandro Flores, 26, was arrested on May 14, for charges on driving while intoxicated.

• Kiuthsa Garcia, 18, was arrested on May 16, for charges of assault by contact, family violence and criminal mischief.

• Pablo Salinas, 20, was arrested on May 16, for charges of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.

• Michael Martinez, 48, was arrested on May 16, for a Bee County warrant got assault causing bodily injury, family violence with previous conviction.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

