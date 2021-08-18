Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department

The Beeville Police Department made 16 arrests from July 18-25.

• Willie Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on July 18 on a charge of criminal trespassing.

• Joe Gomez, 30,  was arrested on July 18 for a parole violation and warrant for burglary of habitation.

• Sammy Payan, 28, was arrested on July 19 for Lamb County warrants for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal mischief.

• Evila Vela, 53, was arrested on July 19 on a charge of theft of property.

• Ricardo Sarmiento, 30, was arrested on July 19 for charges of assault by contact, family violence and resisting arrest, search or transportation.

• Matthew Puga, 32, was arrested on July 20 on a charge of public intoxication.

• Rocky Kuykendall, 20, was arrested on July 21, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Alejandro Flores, 26, was arrested on July 23, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• Joe Perez, 45, was arrested on July 24, on a charge of public intoxication.

• Kristen Kinner, 31, was arrested on July 24, on a charge of theft of property.

• Ryan Ramirez, 30, was arrested on July 25, on a charge of criminal trespassing.

• Alsiha Cuellar, 20, was arrested on July 25, for a Bee County warrant for possession of marijuana.

• Jordan Vargas, 19, was arrested on July 25, on a charge of public intoxication.

• John Doe, was arrested on July 25, on charges of public intoxication, failure to identify and resisting arrest.

• Julian Castillo, 16, was arrested on July 25 on a charge of reckless driving.

• Victor Campos, 34, was arrested on July 25 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

