Arrest Report

(File art)

The Beeville Police Department made 24 arrests from June 28-July 5.

• Bryan Sanchez, 28, was arrested on June 28 on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Sylvia Perez, 21, was arrested on June 28, on a charge of theft of property.

• Kylie Ramos, 17, was arrested on June 28, on a charge of theft of property.

• David Chapa, 41, was arrested on June 29, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Gilbert Tapia, 41, was arrested on June 30, for a warrant for public intoxication.

• Dominic Jobert, 33, was arrested on June 30, for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Gabriel Gonzales, 35, was arrested on July 1, on a charge of public intoxication.

• Robert Aguilar, 42, was arrested on July 1, was on a charge of possession of marijuana.

• Jason Keller, 31, was arrested on July 2, for a warrant for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

• Justin Stevens was arrested on July 2 for three warrants.

• Trey Worley, 31, was arrested on July 2, on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

• Margot Brown, 44, was arrested on July 2, on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

• David Diaz De Leon, 38, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• Sergio Ramirez, 30, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of robbery.

• Jerry Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on July 3, for a warrant for burning trash.

• Frank Arciba, 39, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• David Diaz, 35, July 4, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, search or transport.

• Jesse Posada, 33, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

• David Castilla, 41, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Willie Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of criminal trespass.

• Louis Rodriguez, 56, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Emilio Tejeda, 56, was arrested on July 5, on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, suspension, without financial responsibility.

• Dillon Martin, 26, was arrested on July 5, on a charge of assault by contact.

• Joshua Chamber, 27, was arrested on July 5, for a Bee County warrant.

Recommended for you