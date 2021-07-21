Arrest Report

The Beeville Police Department made 24 arrests from June 28-July 5.
• Bryan Sanchez, 28, was arrested on June 28 on a charge of aggravated assault.
• Sylvia Perez, 21, was arrested on June 28, on a charge of theft of property.
• Kylie Ramos, 17, was arrested on June 28, on a charge of theft of property.
• David Chapa, 41, was arrested on June 29, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Gilbert Tapia, 41, was arrested on June 30, for a warrant for public intoxication.
• Dominic Jobert, 33, was arrested on June 30, for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Gabriel Gonzales, 35, was arrested on July 1, on a charge of public intoxication.
• Robert Aguilar, 42, was arrested on July 1, was on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Jason Keller, 31, was arrested on July 2, for a warrant for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
• Justin Stevens was arrested on July 2 for three warrants.
• Trey Worley, 31, was arrested on July 2, on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
• Margot Brown, 44, was arrested on July 2, on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
• David Diaz De Leon, 38, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Sergio Ramirez, 30, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of robbery.
• Jerry Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on July 3, for a warrant for burning trash.
• Frank Arciba, 39, was arrested on July 3, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• David Diaz, 35, July 4, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, search or transport.
• Jesse Posada, 33, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• David Castilla, 41, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Willie Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Louis Rodriguez, 56, was arrested on July 4, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Emilio Tejeda, 56, was arrested on July 5, on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, suspension, without financial responsibility.
• Dillon Martin, 26, was arrested on July 5, on a charge of assault by contact.
• Joshua Chamber, 27, was arrested on July 5, for a Bee County warrant.