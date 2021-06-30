Arrest Report

The Beeville Police Department made 17 arrests from June 6-13.
• Valerie Longoria-Rios, 36, was arrested on June 6 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
• Kevin Amaya, 40, was arrested on June 6 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Fabian Salazar, 44, was arrested on June 7 for charges of public intoxication, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Balderas, 44, was arrested on June 7 for a parole warrant.
• Justin Perez, 20, was arrested on June 8 for a Bee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Joe Anthony Duenes, 33, was arrested on June 9 for a warrant for criminal trespassing and charges of prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility and possession of a controlled substance.
• Bandon Viau, 28, was arrested on June 9 on charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence and possession of marijuana.
• Bengelica Vicente, 28, was arrested on June 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Crystal Acosta, 31, was arrested on June 11 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
• Aaron Collins, 25, was arrested on June 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Ramon Gaona, 50, was arrested on June 12 for a warrant.
• Giovanni Segovia, 17, was arrested on June 13 on a charge for possession of marijuana.
• Brandon Adriano, 19, was arrested on June 13 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Victor Campos, 33, was arrested on June 13 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Jesus Salazar, 38, was arrested on June 13, on a Bee County warrant for possession of marijuana.
• Kriselda Staggs, 48, was arrested on June 13 on a charge of assault by contact, family violence.