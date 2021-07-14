Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department
The Beeville Police Department made 29 arrests from June 21-28.
• Johnny Fernandez, 51, was arrested on June 21 on charges for driving while intoxicated, third or more, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspended without financial responsibility.
• Felipe Aleman, 19, was arrested on June 21 on a charge for harassment through repeated electronic communication.
• Roland Hinojosa, 24, was arrested on June 21 for a warrant out of Victoria County for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
• David Villarreal, 20, was arrested on June 22 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Irene Espinoza, 23, was arrested on June 22 on a charge of assault with bodily injury.
• Mario Muller, 35, was arrested on June 23, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Xeaviar Mitchell, 25, was arrested on June 23, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Amber Longoria, 27, was arrested on June 24, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexis Selby, 18, was arrested on June 24, on charges of possession of marijuana.
• Darian Martinez, 23, was arrested on June 24 on charges of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
• Fernando Rivas, 20, was arrested on June 24, for warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
• Ruby Ramirez, 42, was arrested on June 24, on charges of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and three Bee County warrants for harassment, and possession of controlled substances.
• Jaime Bridge, 40, was arrested on June 24 for Bee County warrants for bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, and motion to revoke probation.
• Adan Garcia, 26, was arrested on June 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Gabrielle Ramirez, 21, was arrested on June 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Juan Castillo, 38, was arrested on June 24 on a charge of reckless driving.
• Stephanie Diaz, 25, was arrested on June 25 on a charge of failure to identify with intent to give false information and a Bee County warrant for evading arrest.
• Ashley Espinoza, 28, was arrested on June 25 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Gabrielle Garcia, 25, was arrested on June 25 on a charge of fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of a price tag.
• Irma Saldana, 38, was arrested on June 26 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Benito Moreno, 20, was arrested on June 25 for warrants for assault, family violence, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.
• Willie Gutierrez, 32, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
• Natali Ramos, 19, was arrested on June 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adrian Guerrero, 20, was arrested on June 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Martina Moreno, 23, was arrested on June 27 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Abel Moreno, 51, was arrested on June 27, on a charge of hindering apprehension.
• Sylvia Perez, 21, was arrested on June 28 on a charge of theft of property.
• Kylie Ramos, 17, was arrested on June 28 on a charge of theft of property.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.