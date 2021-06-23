Arrest Report

The Beeville Police Department made 23 arrests from May 31- June 7.
• David Lummas, 38, was arrested on May 31, for multiple warrants for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
• Valarie Jones, 36, was arrested on May 31, on charges of assault by contact, family violence and public intoxication.
• Shevirski Johnson, 33, was arrested on May 31, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest, failure to ID a fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and a warrant for aggravated robbery.
•Jade Robinson, 22, was arrested on May 31, on a charge of assault on a public servant, interfering with public duties.
• Tammy Kay Fox, 59, was arrested on June 1, on a charge of forgery of financial instrument.
• Hilliary McCallister, was arrested on June 1, on a charge of forgery of financial instrument.
• Joe Anthony Cantu, 36, was arrested on June 1, on a charge of assault, family violence.
• Noah Amaya, 20, was arrested on June 1, for warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Benito Moreno, 19, was arrested on June 1, for multiple warrants for assault causing bodily injury, family family, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief.
• Christopher Briseno, 32, was arrested on June 2, on a charge of criminal mischief.
• William Garcia, 29, was arrested on June 2, on charges of public intoxication with three prior convictions and resisting arrest, search or transport.
• Jimmy Estrada, 38, was arrested on June 3, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.
• David Villagran, 43, was arrested on June 3, on a charge of public intoxication.
• Julie Garza, 31, was arrested on June 4, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
• Vanessa Arevalo, 40, was arrested on June 4, on charge of public intoxication.
• Esequiel Rangel, 24, was arrested on June 5, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second.
• Oscar Reyes, 41, was arrested on June 5, for a warrant for possession of marijuana and on charges of evading arrest, detention with a motor vehicle, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Jose Gonzales, 32, was arrested on June 5, for a warrant for robbery, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft of firearm.
• Valerie Longoria-Rio, 36, was arrested on June 6, for charges of public intoxication, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Balderas, 33, was arrested on June 7, for a parole warrant.
Information received from the Beeville Police Department