Arrest Report

Beeville Police Department
The Beeville Police Department made 17 arrests from May 16-24:
• Kiuthsa Garcia, 18, was arrested on May 16 on a charge of assault by contact, family violence and criminal mischief.
• Pablo Salinas, 20, was arrested on May 16 for a charge of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.
• Michael Martinez, 48, was arrested on May 16 on a Bee County warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence with previous convictions.
• George Luna, 57, was arrested on May 18 for a warrant for indecent assault.
• Kevin Amaya, 40, was arrested on May 18 on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and burglary of a building.
• Billy Perez, 36, was arrested on May 18 for Caldwell County warrants for failure to appear, violation of protective order.
• Jeremy Lacy, 33, was arrested on May 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Qurino Torres, 39, was arrested on May 18 on a charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to identify as fugitive, giving false information, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance in correctional facility, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by felon, TDCJ warrant for felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• Alison Patterson, 26, was arrested on May 18, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.
• Miguel Rodriguez, 40, was arrested on May 19, on a charge of public intoxication.
• Eduardo Cuellar, 29, was arrested on May 19, for warrants for murder.
• Elijah Gonzales, 21, was arrested on May 20, on charges of evading arrest/detention, and warrants for evading with motor vehicle, assault causing bodily injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Mysti Wentworth, 41, was arrested on May 20 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Robins Senesac, 64, was arrested on May 20 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container.
• Alvo Lopez, 58, was arrested on May 21 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Danny Gonzales, 33, was arrested on May 21 for a warrant for theft and a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
• David Villagran, 43, was arrested on May 23 for a charge of public intoxication.
• Santiago Rios, 38, was arrested on May 24 for a Bee County warrant for driving with license invalid.
• Alicia Alvarez, 30, was arrested on May 24 for a warrant for motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and a Bee County warrant for evading arrest or detention.