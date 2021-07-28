Arrest Report

The Beeville Police Department made 12 arrests from July 12-19.
• Ivan Esquivel, 31, was arrested on July 12 on a charge of assault by contact, family member dating/relationship.
• Gilbert Tapia, 42, was arrested on July 13 on a charge of parole violation.
• Espiro Gomez, 46, was arrested on July 15 on a charge of assault by contact, family violence.
• Jenna Martinez, 37, was arrested on July 16 for a Bee County warrant for possession of marijuana, and charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Shelia Monsevaiz, 44, was arrested on July 16 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Joseph Stearns, 25, was arrested on July 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Aldo Lopez, 58, was arrested on a charge of July 17 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Larry Gonzales, 47, was arrested July 17 for a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• John Garza, 34, was arrested on July 17 for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Barney Hudson, 64, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
• Joe Gomez, 30, was arrested on July 18 for a warrant for parole violation, and a charge of burglary of habitation.
• Sammy Payan, 28, was arrested on July 19 for two warrants out of Lamb County.