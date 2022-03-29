Kids in Beeville have their fair share of things to look forward to in the summer thanks to the Beeville Art Museum.
Throughout the summer, the Beeville Art Museum plans to hold three different summer camps, five single-day workshops, a pair of two-day workshops and three Screening Under the Stars movie nights.
While the workshops are free to attend, all three summer camps will require a $5 attendance fee. Summer camp groups will be broken into two age groups. One group will be for ages 7-9. The other will be for ages 10-12.
According to Sydney Westin, the education coordinator at the Beeville Art Museum, each summer camp will have a theme.
The first summer camp will take place from June 6-10. Paige McKinney will instruct the first summer camp. Westin said that the first summer camp will focus on abstract art and mixed media art.
The second summer camp will run from June 27 to July 1. Cindy Lopez will be instructing the second summer camp, focusing on giving back to nature as an art theme. This theme will include birdhouses and water bowls.
The final summer camp will take place from July 25-29. It will be instructed by Guadalupe Hernandez. Hernandez plans to focus on Mexican heritage and traditional Mexican crafts.
At the end of all the summer camps in August, the Beeville Art Museum plans to hold an exhibition showing all the artwork the children worked on. At the end of the exhibition, the children can take their work home. While no exact date has yet been announced, Westin plans to hold this exhibition toward the end of August.
The workshops are divided between one and two day events. The first workshop will take place on June 2. Its theme will be “natural journal.”
The second workshop will take place on June 15 and 16. Its theme is “collage chaos.”
The third workshop will take place on June 24. Its theme is “underwater masterpieces.”
The fourth workshop will take place on July 6. Its theme will be “cave paintings.”
The fifth workshop will take place on July 14. Its theme will be “clay hamburgers.”
The sixth workshop will take place on July 20. Its theme will be “wet felting.”
The final workshop will take place on Aug. 3 and 4. Its theme will be “wearable works.”
There will also be three teen art workshops on June 7, 29 and July 27. However, no theme has been stated for these workshops. The teen workshops are available for ages 13-17 and will be free of charge.
Westin hopes that children will be able to have fun during the events they have planned.
“Art is a great outlet,” said Westin. “... A great way to hang out with your friends and do something creative. ... We are free. We have different activities throughout the year.”
Registration for these camps and workshops have already opened. Attendees are required to pre-register for all camps and workshops, regardless of pricing. Space is limited for workshops and camps.
The Screening Under the Stars movie nights will feature one movie a month. “Babe” will be shown on June 2, “Grease” will be shown on July 14 and “Spider-man Into the Spider-Verse” will be shown on Aug. 11. All three movies will be free of charge. The movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. Attendees will need to bring their own snacks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
