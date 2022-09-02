The Beeville Art Museum will be exhibiting art pieces by Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez. The exhibition, titled Eyes on the World, will feature select pieces from Ramirez, who was an aspiring artist. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 17 through Dec. 17.
Since her death, Ramirez has been remembered for her aspiration to attend art school in Paris, France to share her art with the world, according to a statement by the Beeville Art Museum.
According to Tracy Saucier, the director for the Beeville Art Museum, she had first heard about Ramirez during a speech that Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey gave at the White House in the wake of the mass shooting.
“He singled out several students and one was Alithia,” said Saucier. “He talked about her dream to become an artist. She wanted to go to Paris to go to art school. That’s when I thought ‘Oh this is how we help.” We can help this young girl, even though she’s not here, we can help realize this dream for her by giving her an exhibition. We will also work to travel the exhibition and see that other people are able to see her work.”
According to a press release by the Beeville Art Museum, Ramirez’ work was inspired by items and experiences she had in her everyday life.
“While only 10 years of age, she had already developed a signature style that always featured large inquiring eyes,” the release stated.
Ramirez’ artwork runs the gamut from still life to original characters. According to the release, her work always featured a positive worldview.
“Recently she had started focusing on her technical skills by watching YouTube videos and utilizing charcoal for the first time,” the release stated.
Most of all, Saucier hopes to teach the community and the world and help fulfill her dream.
“I think that fits in really well with our mission to begin with, not only the museum but the Joe Barnhart Foundation,” said Saucier. “We help young people further their dreams and realize what they want to do with their life. I just hope people will enjoy it. ... We want to celebrate her as an artist and not particularly focus on what happened to her.”
Like all the other exhibitions at the Beeville Art Museum, attendance will be free and open to the public.
