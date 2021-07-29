As Beevillians approach the corner of East Bowie and Jefferson streets, they can’t help but slow down and stare at the new mural and the artist with a single brush in his hand.
“A perderse la idioma, se pierde la fe. A perder la fe, se pierde la cultura,” said Fred Morón, part owner of Dalé 107.1 KRXB. “Once you lose your language, you lose your faith. And once you lose faith, you lose your culture. I wanted to represent Tejano legends on the wall and remind everyone that it’s OK to be who you are and be proud of your background.”
Last year in October, Morón presented City Council with a proposal to help beautify the community with a mural painted by a local artist.
Main Street Director Michelle Trevino confirmed that Morón’s project was approved by Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation’s for a $4,500 business improvement grant.
The grant offers a 50% reimbursement contribution upon approval of an application and certain criteria regarding the exterior façade of property located within the city limits with a maximum of $6,000.
“Cal is a well-known artist, and his work is amazing,” said Trevino. “He has painted a few of the bees around town, and they are beautiful. This is the first of many murals that are in the works to beautify the city, and we are looking forward to the official unveiling and celebration. It looks amazing so far.”
Cal Garcia was asked to paint his first mural of a Trojan head in 1986, as a high school senior by one of his teachers, who he said was the “first person outside of my family who believed in me.”
“I’ve been drawing since I was 4 years old,” Garcia said, “and it’s something that I really love. It’s not a job for me. To be paid to do what I love is a blessing.”
Garcia said he wouldn’t be painting today if it wasn’t for his current wife, Mary Cano, who encouraged him to pursue his passion full time.
“After high school I went to college and earned my bachelor’s in fine arts,” he said. “I was a professor for a little bit, and I absolutely loved teaching. But teachers don’t make a lot of money, and I was married with two kids and another one on the way. I needed to get to work and provide for my family, and my art kind of took a backseat.
“I always knew in my heart that I would paint again, and I never gave up on that dream.”
Garcia said encouraging others to pursue their dreams and have the confidence to accept challenges is very important to him.
“I believe God gives everyone a purpose,” he said. “But it’s up to you to love yourself and believe in yourself enough to share that with everyone. You need to try. What’s the worst that could happen? No one ever died from being told ‘no’.”
Morón said he and Garcia had discussed a mural for years, but conflicting schedules, COVID-19 precautions and weather advisories halted the project.
“The mural represents the Hispanic community and some of the best artists that promote our culture,” said Morón.
Artists include Ramón Ayala, Selena, Little Joe and Laura Canales, as well as the radio station’s vibrant logo created by Morón’s son and part owner, Freddy Morón.
“It’s up to us to make sure our culture doesn’t die,” said Garcia. “We need to support each other and stop energy in hate. There’s always going to be prejudices and segregation. But instead of putting energy into that hate, why don’t we let it bring us closer together and make our beliefs stronger?”
Garcia spent an average of five days on each artist and often struggled with the stucco material that created shadows where he did not intend and required different painting techniques and approaches to make sure the wall’s texture did not distort the images.
The official unveiling will be part of Dalé’s anniversary Sunday Funday celebration on Aug. 8 from noon to 9 p.m., which includes a cookoff, live music, vendors and more.
