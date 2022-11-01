Local golfers prepare to put their clubs to the test as the Ashleigh Langbein Project is set to host a tournament at the Beeville Country Club on Nov. 5. The tournament will take place over 18 holes.
Ashleigh Langbein died in 2017 less than a year after she graduated from Emory & Henry College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Russel and Paula Langbein established the Ashleigh Langbein project in 2017 to honor their daughter through acts of love. The organization aims to help students in the field of psychology and drama to help Ashleigh’s memory live on.
“We look at colleges that need help in funding, scholarships and endowments to let people know that there’s someone out there that cares if they graduate,” said Paula.
“Our mission in a general sense is to continue our daughter’s work,” said Russel.
Russel recalls that Ashleigh was always happy for the success that others may have. Russel and Paula took that tendency to go the extra mile to help others and turned it into the Ashleigh Langbien project.
“That’s where we are at is we are trying to find a way to continue to help people when they need help,” said Russel. “To give them somebody else that’s out there that’s willing to step forward and just say ‘we believe in you and we’re going to help you.’”
The tournament will benefit Coastal Bend College. Spots cost $75. According to Paula, Ashleigh had gone to school in Beeville at St. Philip’s Episcopal School. Additionally, Russel’s parents have lived in Beeville for over four decades.
“The local community embraced our foundation, which was tremendously touching for us,” said Paula.
Those who participate in the tournament can look forward to a lunch and a gift bag to show the project’s appreciation. Additionally, Paula and Russel will be giving prizes to the top golfers at the tournament.
The first golfer to achieve a hole-in-one will get a trip to Hawaii. The plane and hotel accommodations will be included in the package. In addition to the tournament, Russel and Paula will also hold a raffle. Tickets cost $5. Whoever is drawn will have the chance to win $2,500 in cash through a 60 foot putt. Hunting packages will also be raffled off.
Trophies will be available for first, second and third place at the tournament. Trophies will also be given out for a putting and long drive contest.
Paula and Russel thanked their gold sponsor ConocoPhillips and their title sponsor Blake Fulenwider.
