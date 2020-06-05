At their usual haunts

BEEVILLE – One house in the 1000 block of West Fannin Street here has become familiar to police.
That is because they have served four search warrants related to methamphetamine and weapons at the residence in recent years, said Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department.
Acting on information including an anonymous tip to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, police served search and arrest warrants at the home May 22 just before 7 p.m. Because of their history at the home, Bridge said the police department decided to utilize its special response team (SRT).
“The SRT trains for high-risk situations, and we allowed them to execute the search and arrest warrants,” he said. “Assisting officers secured the perimeter, and SRT made entry into the home. Once the residence was secure, the detective made entry and conducted the search of the residence.”
Upon entering the house, those present were detained while the premises was searched. Bridge said officers found a quantity of marijuana and slightly over three grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with a long rifle, a small caliber pistol, body armor and large amounts of varying types of ammunition.
Police arrested the home’s resident, 42-year-old Juan “JaMar” Martinez and charged him with possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Bee County Jail where records indicate he was released May 23 after posting a surety bond totaling $30,000.
Also arrested and charged with possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 was 27-year-old Jerry Rodriguez of Beeville, who was released from the jail after posting a $5,000 bond.
Arrested and charged with possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 were 32-year-old Jessica Rivas, 27-year-old Alejandra Paiz and 35-year-old John Andrew Saenz, all of Beeville. All three were transported to the Bee County Jail where records indicate both Rivas and Paiz were released after posting $5,000 bond. Saenz is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond.
Bridge said city residents who suspect that illegal activity is occurring in their neighborhoods are urged to report the information to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. All calls are anonymous, and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
“We encourage anyone to utilize Crime Stoppers or notify us directly,” he said.
The Beeville Police Department can be reached at 361-358-8100.