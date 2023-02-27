The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) serve as advocates, representatives and pillars of support for some of the most vulnerable children in our society, those displaced from their original homes and set adrift to the mercies of the foster care system.
Children in the custody of the state need an individual called an advocate.
“When children are in the custody of the state they tend to move around a lot or they have several different workers or adults in their lives,” Jennifer Knapp, executive director for CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties, said. “The CASA advocate is the one consistent person in their life.”
That advocate journeys with the child, helping keep their story intact, helping the many different people they may pass by understand their circumstance and in turn being a source of comfort – a special person.
“The one person who is there from the beginning of the case to the end of the case and sometimes beyond,” Knapp said. “When children move from caseworker to caseworker and to family to family, therapist to therapist, their story may not go with them.”
CASA is a non-profit and is driven by volunteers. There is an urgent need for advocates, for men and women to step up and help these children. Training is provided to aid those willing to answer that call, but there are many
ways to support.
One such way is coming up this Sunday, February 26, at the Mansion in Kenedy at 2468 N. Sunset Strip St. This fundraiser event will have a silent auction, a mansion tour and will close out with a live auction for a host of fantastic gifts and goods. One of the crown jewels one can bid for is a “barbecue basket”, which includes an entire grill, along with plenty of goods to complement it – but perhaps the most exciting raffle item will be an opportunity to feed live giraffes living on a ranch out in the country.
“We’re going to serve lunch to them,” Knapp said. “That’s something that’ll be available … they’re very friendly, they will come up, they want to be touched, they want lettuce.”
CASA relies on support, from grants to fundraisers like this one, to continue its mission of advocacy for children in need. Tickets are $30