Community-based car sales is an exact science, one Aztec Ford of Goliad followed to a tee.
The dealership, located at 447 E. Pearl St., was recently honored with the President’s Award for 2020, which is given to a select group of Ford dealerships that go “above and beyond” when it comes to customer service. Only 10 percent of Ford dealers nationwide are given the distinction, with the 2020 award being Aztec’s third claim to the prize. The commendation is something General Manager Alvin Sherman calls a “very proud” accomplishment.
“(The award) entails customer loyalty, customer surveys, sales loyalty, sales surveys, same thing with parts and service. When customers buy and use our service departments, they get surveys from the manufacturer ... by winning this award, it shows that we are above (other dealerships) and the top dealer in our zone.”
The Houston-area zone that Aztec belongs to accounts for about 35 Ford dealers, with Aztec given the highest service quality marks in the group. For Sherman, now in his sixth year as GM, the award echoes the attributes he looks for in a top-notch dealership.
“A good car salesman is someone that can listen to what the customers wants and needs are,” he said. “They’re compassionate about what they do, and they can gain the customers’ trust. It’s not about selling them one vehicle, it’s about building that relationship and selling them over and over and over again ... you have to build that relationship.”
Originally getting into the car business in Alabama, Sherman returned to his home state of Texas for the Goliad endeavor, quickly acclimating himself to the wants and needs of Goliad customers. He stated that the dealership keeps up a wide variety of trucks, the “niche” of the area due to ranching and farming professionals.
Sherman also acclimated himself to Goliad’s citizens, showing them the respect he believes they deserve.
“The good thing they can expect (when they walk in) is we’re gonna treat them like we want to be treated,” he said. “When a customer walks in, we’re gonna greet them, we’re gonna see exactly what they’re here for. All my employees are on the same page. Whenever somebody walks in the door, we want to make sure they’re promptly greeted and directed to the right department. We want to make them feel at home. We know buying a car is probably not top of the list, priority-wise, of excitement that a customer wants to go through. We try to make that process a little easier and a little less stressful for them.”
Another factor that added to the President’s Award honor was the dealership’s commitment to the customer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aztec began regular sanitation of their space immediately, while setting up contactless services for area buyers.
“We were one of the businesses that didn’t have to shut down because of our service department, so we stayed open through the whole COVID process, and we just started doing the sanitary things that needed to be done to make sure that our sales staff, our service staff, our employees and our customers are all kept safe,” Sherman said. “From day one, from the outbreak ... we took action, Ford took action, and we did everything possible to make sure everything is clean and sanitized, so that our customers feel safe.”
While the President’s Award labeled Aztec as elite in their field of business, the dealership has also excelled in community work. During the pandemic, Aztec has delivered a “tremendous amount” of personal protective equipment for the community, including several thousand masks handed out at Goliad ISD, Refugio ISD, Beeville ISD and Goliad Senior Center.
Sherman states that besides providing exceptional car service, being “community involved” is a top priority for his team.
“It feels great (to do community work) because we’ve only been here about six years, so in the six years we’ve been here, we’ve reached out to a lot of organizations. We’ve sponsored little league (baseball), whatever it may be, anything community involved ... it makes us feel good that our presence is here in the community. We know when someone needs help or assistance, we’re one of the first ones they come to and ask for a donation or sponsorship, and we don’t mind helping any possible way we can.”
To contact Aztec Ford or find out more information, call 361-645-3296.
