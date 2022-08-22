The Beeville Independent School District made history Friday when it was officially rated as a B school district.
Each school year, school districts in Texas are rated by the Texas Education Agency based on different factors. These factors include college, career and military readiness, student achievements, academic growth and relative performance.
After being rated individually in each field, BISD made an 87 for the 2021-2022 school year, just four short of an A rating.
According to Travis Fanning, the BISD superintendent, and Patti Pawlik Peralez, the director of communications and foundation at BISD, the atmosphere in the room when staff heard about the rating was ecstatic. There were even some tears of joy from staff members.
According to Fanning, this is just the beginning. He and the district are going to aim for an A rating during the 2022-2023 evaluation.
“... we have made continual progress and continue to grow, but we are not satisfied with that,” said Fanning. “Of course, we always aim for 100% because even if you score a 98%, there’s still 2% of your students who were not successful and we want every student ... to feel successful.
“We are still working. We still know we got more work to do, we got more ground to gain, but it does show that we’re working not just even on our stock performance.”
Orlando Vasquez, the president of the board of trustees at BISD was equally excited for the news.
“I’m excited for our kids,” said Vasquez. “Excited that our teachers have worked so hard to get to where we are today and proud of our administration for guiding our teachers and providing them the support and the training and the things that they need to be able to achieve these goals. We’re not done yet.”
Fanning offered heartfelt gratitude to the faculty and staff at BISD, referring to them all as the hardest working group of teachers and campus leaders in Texas.
“It’s because of them that we’re so successful,” said Fanning. “... It’s because of the support of our board of trustees and our community that we’re successful. We know we are only as strong as we are when we work together as a collective unit, as a school district, a country and a city to ensure that our students are going to be successful.”
As the faculty and staff celebrate this historic achievement, Fanning, Vasquez and others at BISD look to the future and to continuing their growth. BISD plans to continue making history in future years.
