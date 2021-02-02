For months, Coastal Bend College Athletic Director Paul Cantrell has been what you might call cautiously optimistic with just a sprinkling of doubt that Cougar athletics would actually happen during the 2020-21 school year in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He got his answer Jan. 20 when the Cougar men’s basketball team stepped on the court at Navarro College in Corsicana for the first game of a truncated 2021 season.
The Cougars lost 90-65 to the Bulldogs, who are ranked 11th in the nation, but just the fact that the game was played is something of a miracle.
The NJCAA announced last July that it was moving all fall sports and the beginning of basketball into 2021.
That decision created something of a logistical nightmare for the association’s schools and athletic directors.
For Coastal Bend, it meant all six of its athletic programs would be active at the same time.
“Daunting, in one word,” Cantrell said about the process of getting the school’s athletic programs restarted.
“What the NJCAA has committed us to is essentially playing five sports at once, and when we get to March, six sports all playing at the same time.”
That logjam of schedules has had Cantrell, who doubles as the volleyball coach, and his miniscule staff working countless hours as they prepared to finally return to play.
“It has made us address everything we do from a staffing standpoint, from a logistics standpoint,” he said. “Everything has to be very carefully balanced in terms of when teams play during days of the weeks so that we’re not overstressing facilities and not putting too many teams on certain campuses at certain points.
Region XIV, the region Coastal Bend calls home in the NJCAA alignment, set up the scheduling outline for its members of schools.
That outline has volleyball teams playing on Mondays and Thursdays, men’s and women’s basketball and softball teams playing on Wednesdays and Saturdays, baseball teams playing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and men’s soccer teams playing on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Those days are not exclusive, however.
At least one date – March 27 – will feature five of CBC’s six teams playing a game with the lone exception being Cantrell’s volleyball squad, which finishes the regular season March 25.
There are also multiple dates where at least three or four of the school’s teams are playing, and that is without factoring in practices and scrimmages.
“There are a couple of dates, especially in March, where we have all six teams doing something on the same day,” Cantrell said.
The goal, Cantrell said, is just giving the players the chance to play.
“This is not about winning. This is about competing,” he said, adding that the NJCAA has already announced that this season will not count against any player’s junior college eligibility limit.
“If we can get to the field, if we can get on the courts and play, it’s been successful.
“Just getting there is a win.”
Part of getting there is putting in place the proper safety protocols and routine testing of all student-athletes.
Cantrell said the college has put in place numerous safety provisions to promote social distancing and is requiring face coverings in all buildings on campus.
As for testing, he said the college required all student-athletes to provide proof of a negative test dated after Dec. 27 before allowing them to move into the dorms earlier this month.
All student-athletes were then tested on Jan. 4 and 11. They will now be tested twice a week for the remainder of the school year Cantrell said, with half of the teams testing on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half testing on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The college, Cantrell added, will allow spectators at its home games this year, albeit with a myriad of safety protocols in place.
Those protocols include limiting attendance to 50 percent of max capacity, a face-covering requirement, a temperature scan upon entry and free admission to limit the transfer of cash.
“We’re going to open our doors. We want people to come out to games,” Cantrell said. “We want people to enjoy college athletics, be it the parents and families of our teams or the parents and families of our opponents, or people from the community.”
