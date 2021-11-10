Beeville brought the spirit and the spirits this month for a unique challenge.
Coastal Bend Distilling Company hosted its “Boo-zy Bake-Off” on Oct. 23, giving locals a chance to bake dessert treats infused with the distillery’s liquors. Bakers were allowed to make a dish using either Lucky Star Gin, Live Oak Vodka, Col. Fannin’s Whiskey or Copano Bay Rum in their sweet exploits.
The duo of Christina and Tommy Prewitt teamed up to deliver pumpkin-spiced cupcakes with a Lucky Star Gin-infused eggnog creme filling, one of Christina’s entries.
The entry claimed the award for best cupcake, but it was Christina’s other entry that was the biggest hit with the judges.
That other dish was a “Kentucky Bourbon Cake” made with Col. Fannin’s Whiskey, and it took home top honors from the competition.Titled the “Graveyard Shift” cake, Prewitt’s entry won the best overall award.
Tommy’s entry in the youth division, a special “Dino Dig Cake,” was created with a marshmallow center.
The team of mother Victoria Garza and son Matthew created two dishes, one “boozy” creation made by Victoria and a kid’s challenge entry made by Matthew without the liquors. Victoria’s entry for the bake-off was a “Moscow Franken-Mule Cake,” using Live Oak Vodka and fresh mint. Matthew’s creation was a “Lil’ Pumpkin Treat,” a set of miniature pumpkin pies.
Another one of the unique entries came from the team of Kelly and Zach Jones, who created a Col. Fannin’s Whiskey butter pecan cookie. The entry won them the people’s choice award in the competition.
The two also made a tres leches dish using Copano Bay Rum which took home the best cookie award.
The best decoration award at the competition went to Juliana Puentes with her “Monster Cake,” and the kid’s contest award went to John Gallagher for his whiskey pound cake. The best pie award went to Rebecca Yung with her “Texas Derby Pie.”
The judging panel for the competition was Hattie Odom, Dr. Dhaval Patel, Alan Lenz, Kelly Bustillo and Debi Parsons.
All items during the bake-off were available during a silent auction, with all proceeds going towards the Pamela F. Nollen Memorial Scholarship at St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville.
