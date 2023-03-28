Balente Guzman’s career at McCoy’s began 40 years ago when he saw a sign stating that the Beeville store was hiring.
“When I talked to Bob Paul, the manager at the time, he asked if I could drive a truck and the rest was history,” Guzman said.
Guzman worked as a delivery driver for more than 20 years before moving to the sales floor. He is now a sales floor associate.
“I enjoy working here and knowing that the McCoy’s family cares about their employees. That means a lot to me,” said Guzman.
As a sales associate, Guzman likes to talk to his customers and hear about their current projects/jobs.
“I enjoy helping them out with anything I can,” Guzman said. “I enjoy making life easier and more fulfilling for those who build.”
One thing that has made Guzman want to continue his employment at McCoy’s all of these years is the care that the owners and upper management have always shown him.
“McCoy’s has always treated me right,” Guzman said. “I got to meet the entire McCoy’s family and appreciated how it was family-owned.“
Guzman said he is grateful to still be with McCoy’s. Additionally, he wanted to extend a ‘thank you’ to the Beeville community for patronizing the store.
When he is not working, he likes to watch football, do daily chores around the house and spend time with his family. He is the father of three children, Balente Jr., Carlos and Gena.
“Since I have been here at the Beeville store, I have the pleasure of learning from Balente,” said McCoy’s Manager Trey Suarez. “It has been great having him a part of our team here. The crew looks to him for his knowledge about the business. He is a hard worker and is always looking to help when he can. I really appreciate having him with us.”
