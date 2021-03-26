Imagine a two-day-long buffet of music including rock, blues, country and Tejano all being served up close to home and at no charge. That is exactly what BAM Fest is bringing to the Downtown Pavilion in Beeville March 26-27.
Organizer Manuel Segovia said the Bee Area Musicians Festival has been going strong for four years. And the beat goes on.
“It came to be because of myself, Colton Brinkoeter, Robert Charles Messa and Brian Wooten,” Segovia recalled.
The men, each seasoned musicians who have played all over the country, figured that Beeville needed a music event all its own. Segovia – a bass player – fondly remembers his younger days of jam sessions on the beach, which is the inspiration of his song “No Better Than This.”
“It’s about the times when we went to the beach on the weekends in high school,” he said. “There was a little cove on the beach at Port Aransas that we called Little Beeville. We would have barbecue, wave runners and musicians.”
BAM Fest captures that kind of spirit, Segovia said.
“The musicians, we know who they are,” he said. “They come and play for us and they bring a lot of revenue to the community.”
In the first three years, musicians believed so much in BAM Fest that Segovia said they donated their time for an event that provided clean, family-friendly entertainment and a good time while providing exposure for the musical acts.
“Beeville is credited for opening so many doors for musicians and people don’t even know it,” he said.
For instance, local musicians Brian and Daniel Swinney went to Austin and started the group Too Smooth. They have since opened for Rush and Dire Straits and have packed houses of their own, Segovia said. Many Beeville musicians are still playing shows today.
“These guys have dedicated their time to doing what they like,” he said. “(BAM Fest) is about what these guys have accomplished through patience and devotion.”
In addition to two nights almost non-stop entertainment, BAM Fest aims to bring visitors to Beeville who will do business with local merchants to help keep people employed.
“We have to support the local businesses,” Segovia said.
BAM Fest draws a crowd from at least a 150 mile radius, he said, with some past visitors coming all the way from California, Colorado and New York. The show begins Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m. and continues throughout the night. Music starts up again at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, and will include Carolyn Wardwell hosting karaoke to showcase new Beeville vocalists.
Best of all, the show is free.
“If it’s free, don’t complain, come check it out,” Segovia said. “It’s something for everybody.”
In the face of the continued fight against COVID-19, he said organizers will remind audience members every 30-60 minutes to practice basic safety precautions. Microphones will be disinfected between performances.
Guests also are asked to be safe when it comes to alcohol consumption, Segovia said. While no alcohol will be sold at the event, audience members will be allowed to bring their own and responsibility is urged.
“It’s a family event,” he said. “We don’t want any language, any problems, any drunks.”